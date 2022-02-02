ODDITY, THE CONSUMER-TECH COMPANY THAT GREW IL MAKIAGE TO OVER $250 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 3 YEARS, LAUNCHES ITS SECOND BRAND, SPOILEDCHILD

ODDITY, THE CONSUMER-TECH COMPANY THAT GREW IL MAKIAGE TO OVER $250 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 3 YEARS, LAUNCHES ITS SECOND BRAND, SPOILEDCHILD First-of-Its-Kind Wellness Brand Creates a New Category of Age-Control, Enabling a Tech-Driven Personalized Experience for Consumers with Hair + Skin Products in an Innovative, Refillable Capsule Design

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, SpoiledChild, the second brand launched by consumer-tech platform ODDITY, declares age is an old idea. Empowering a new generation of consumers with a personalized approach to aging, SpoiledChild is a wellness brand that matches consumers to their perfect hair and skin products based on their unique profile. Through SpoiledBrain, the brand's proprietary machine learning engine, SpoiledChild provides tailored recommendations for each consumer, matching them with the exact product or sequence of products that fits their needs and preferences.

"SpoiledChild is our second homegrown independent brand and has been developed leveraging the existing strengths of our scalable, rapidly-advancing technology platform, including our AI and machine learning capabilities and our online-only approach. We have shown our ability to grow a brand from $0 to over $250 million in online revenues in only 3 years via proprietary technology with IL MAKIAGE, which has disrupted the beauty category. With SpoiledChild, we are applying our proprietary technology to enter the wellness industry with personalized hair and skin products. In a few months, SpoiledChild plans to introduce supplements as well," said Oran Holtzman, co-founder and CEO of ODDITY.

Neither anti-aging nor pro-aging, SpoiledChild doesn't tell consumers how to feel about aging, but instead allows consumers to control their future by offering an individualized approach to age-control. SpoiledChild is challenging outdated perceptions of age, speaking to a new time-defying generation of consumers that are comfortable in their own skin, excited about their future, and unconcerned with hitting traditional milestones on someone else's outdated timeline.

"There is an entirely new generation of consumers that are redefining the rules of aging on their own terms. We wanted to create wellness products for them - products that break from the standard 'anti-aging' traditions and put the consumer in control of their future," said Suzanne Fitzpatrick, Co-GM of SpoiledChild. "In our research, beauty and wellness consumers of all ages told us that aging was top-of-mind, but that they were overwhelmed by the number of legacy products on the market yet underwhelmed by their performance. We created a range of best-in-class products that address a wide spectrum of different goals and made it easy for consumers to find the products that match their needs."

With the goal of creating a new beauty and wellness age-control category, SpoiledChild's offering is a disruptive combination of superior products, advanced proprietary technology, and sustainable design. The brand developed its full line of hair and skin products using a wide-scale, meticulous consumer-first product development process to ensure its offering addresses a wide spectrum of consumer goals and concerns. After gathering and analyzing data from millions of consumers, SpoiledChild is launching with a powerful collection of extensively tested, clinically-proven, effective products that will enable a highly personalized consumer experience.

"Every consumer has unique needs when it comes to hair and skin, and our data showed that the shopping experience and current offerings on the market have been largely disappointing. We wanted to ensure that our customers were getting a fully personalized experience to help guide them through our multi-category product line, which is where AI-powered SpoiledBrain comes in," said Laura Sluyter, Co-GM of SpoiledChild. "SpoiledBrain guides consumers through an online flow to determine which products are the right match for their hair and skincare wellness goals. We deliver those products to their door in innovative and sustainable refillable packaging."

Devoted to protecting the future of the planet, SpoiledChild features a patented refillable package design and a sustainable mindset, with an auto-refill concept that's made to last and reduce waste. The product's reusable dispensers and recyclable capsules enable consumers to replenish their routine and ensure the formula's efficacy from start to finish.

The SpoiledChild collection will be available at SpoiledChild.com starting on February 2, 2022.

About SpoiledChild

SpoiledChild is an innovative direct-to-consumer wellness brand that delivers a personalized age-control experience to a new generation of consumers through a combination of superior products and advanced technology. Launched in February 2022, the brand utilizes a consumer-first method based on data science, large-scale consumer testing, machine learning, and advanced proprietary algorithms to develop and match consumers to their perfect hair and skin products. Powering the consumer experience is SpoiledBrain, the proprietary machine learning engine designed to provide a personalized routine based on a consumer's unique profile. SpoiledChild features a sustainable refillable model that includes reusable, patented capsule package design.

For more information, visit www.spoiledchild.com

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer-tech company which builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. ODDITY, with HQs in New York City, United States and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, has built one of the industry's most advanced technology platforms, which leverages data science, machine learning and computer vision capabilities to deliver a better online experience for consumers. The company uses cutting-edge data science to identify consumer needs and develops solutions in the form of beauty, wellness, and tech products.

As part of its technology platform, which currently serves its own brands and over 25 million users, ODDITY has developed several key consumer-facing technology products, including:

POWERMATCH – an AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engine to deliver consumers the perfectly-matched shades for them

Kenzza – a patented creator-powered in-house media platform that represents one of the largest libraries of bespoke beauty media content in the world

A patented hyperspectral image recovery software, catapulting the company into the forefront of innovation in computer vision

SpoiledBrain – an AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engine to pair consumers with wellness products

The company is developing tools to offer its technology products to external companies.

