SoftwareReviews Names the Top IT Service Management Software for 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its IT Service Management Data Quadrant Awards. Five providers in the Enterprise and Mid-Market spaces have been identified as gold medalists.

IT Service Management (ITSM) software supports the processes carried out by an IT department's service desk in the course of service delivery, incident management, problem management, and service request fulfillment.

"ITSM solutions are pivotal for managing technical team workload," explains Mahmoud Rahman, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Service desk or help desk is known as the face of IT, and ITSM tools enable teams to deliver customer service and make sure that service requests and incidents do not fall into ticket backlog."

The best ITSM software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end-users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) score of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise IT Service Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

TeamDynamix ITSM , +86 NEF, is loved by its customers for providing exceptional customer service. , +86 NEF, is loved by its customers for providing exceptional customer service.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, +85 NEF, includes technician administration features which allow the technicians to submit forms and manage workflows using codeless customizations. , +85 NEF, includes technician administration features which allow the technicians to submit forms and manage workflows using codeless customizations.

The 2022 Mid-Market IT Service Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

TeamDynamix ITSM , +86 NEF, provides exceptional customer service. , +86 NEF, provides exceptional customer service.

Freshservice , +84 NEF, has been recognized for ease of implementation and reporting. , +84 NEF, has been recognized for ease of implementation and reporting.

C2 Atom, +87 NEF, performed well for including a service catalog which allows users to request products and services through an online catalog. , +87 NEF, performed well for including a service catalog which allows users to request products and services through an online catalog.

"ITSM vendors have been adding more automation capabilities in their solution pipeline to enhance shift-left enablement," explains Rahman. "By utilizing AI and Machine Learning, leading ITSM solutions are empowered with automation features to proactively detect issues, perform root-cause-analysis, execute seamless system monitoring, and provide more intuitive reports that are not only important for IT but also the whole organization."

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

