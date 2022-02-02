Wayne Hewett Joins Lytx Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc. today announced the appointment of Wayne Hewett to its board of directors.

Hewett currently serves as a board member of United Parcel Service Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., and The Home Depot Inc., and is chairman of Cambrex Corp. He is an experienced global chief executive officer and board director skilled in board governance, operations management, international business, emerging markets, operational excellence, supply chain, sourcing, team building, strategy, merger integration, leadership, and Six Sigma. Hewett has a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Stanford University.

"This couldn't be a more dynamic time to join Lytx's board," Hewett said. "Apart from achieving record growth in 2021, Lytx is on a path to set the pace of innovation for the global transportation market with industry-leading advancements in 2022 that will help organizations achieve greater safety and efficiency on our roadways."

"We're excited to have Wayne help Lytx continue its leadership in emerging markets and in driving innovative technologies that help businesses grow," Lytx CEO and Chairman Brandon Nixon said. "His track record of excellence in guiding executives, along with his wide-ranging experience, will provide Lytx with indispensable knowledge and counsel."

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable, all-in-one services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

