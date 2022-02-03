LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a public health firm working with K-12 schools and federal, state, and local health departments, announced that former Mill River Unified School District Superintendent David Younce will be joining AM LLC as the new senior vice president of K-12 Partnerships.

AM LLC Announces Former Mill River Unified School District Superintendent David Younce as New Senior Vice President of K-12 Partnerships (PRNewswire)

Younce draws on more than two decades of experience in large suburban and small rural school districts in the Midwest and Northeast in teaching and leadership capacities. His eight-year tenure as superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School District in southwestern Vermont culminated in him being named Vermont Superintendent of the Year for 2020-2021. In 2017, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott appointed Younce as the sole superintendent in the state to serve on the Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators.

Younce served from 2017-2022 as one of two elected representatives from Vermont on the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) Governing Board, advocating for students at the federal level.

Younce also previously served as President of the Vermont Superintendents Association. He worked closely with the Vermont Secretary of Education and major state educational associations as the state navigated COVID-19, working to meet the needs of school districts and students through direct and political effort at the state level.

"While it has been bittersweet to conclude my time at Mill River School District, the pandemic has shown me a lot of interesting things that have led me to the intersection of education and public health at AM LLC," said David Younce, "I look forward to joining a team that shares my passion for preserving quality in-person K-12 learning in school districts across the country.''

"As we expand our efforts to help K-12 schools overcome COVID-19 obstacles, we welcome David Younce and his wealth of education leadership experience to our team," said AM founder and CEO, Dan Gabriel. "His outstanding record of service at the federal, state, and local level and his dedication to students will be an integral part of carrying out our mission to keep both kids and staff healthy and in the classroom."

COVID-19 continues to disrupt in-person instruction, with more than 2,103 school disruptions reported across the U.S. during the last week of January.

AM offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions for all COVID-19 mitigation phases—contact tracing, testing, vaccination, and program evaluation. Life-saving services include rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure set up, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analysis and reporting. AM has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co.

About AM LLC

AM LLC was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

Media Contact: Alexandra Phelps | amllc@pinkston.co | 703-966-0831

(PRNewsfoto/AM LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AM LLC