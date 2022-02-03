CareerWise Colorado Partners with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to Expand and Diversify the IT Workforce

Nonprofit links its innovative youth apprenticeship system with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to create new career options and help employers address IT staffing challenges

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerWise Colorado, an innovator in modern youth apprenticeship programs, and CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech have joined together to develop new career options in information technology (IT) for young people while helping employers recruit new tech talent to fill their staffing needs.

The two organizations announced a partnership that showcases the alignment between CareerWise Colorado's national program standards registered with USDOL and CompTIA's newly established National Guideline Standards for in-demand IT occupations. The programs aim to fill high-demand IT occupations by expanding training and certification opportunities to more people, especially from groups that are under-represented in the current tech workforce.

"Youth apprenticeship can be transformational. We've seen it transform the lives of students through opportunity, and change how businesses access early-career talent," said Noel Ginsburg, CareerWise founder and CEO. "CareerWise's partnership with CompTIA further strengthens the mark of quality training–multiplying the value of apprenticeship for employers and apprentices and paves the way for the next generation of technology talent."

"There is a place for anyone in today's tech workforce, where creativity, personality and versatility are just as important as technical skills," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president for workforce relationships at CompTIA. "Together with CareerWise Colorado we will help young people enhance their current skills and talents with technical and business training and professional certifications that will ready them for careers as IT professionals."

Instruction and training delivered through the apprenticeship program is based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the USDOL. These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that apprentices need to join the IT workforce in occupations such as tech project coordinators, tech support specialists, network support specialists and cybersecurity support technicians.

Employers participating in the program gain access to a deeper, more inclusive talent pool that better reflects the growing diversity of today's workforce. Registered apprenticeships for technology jobs also offer businesses the opportunity to upskill and reskill current workers, while connecting new candidates to promising careers in IT.

About CareerWise Colorado

CareerWise Colorado's youth apprenticeship system creates new, diverse talent pipelines for employers and new career pathways for students to access high-demand, high-paying careers. Student apprentices work toward high school graduation and earn postsecondary credit, industry credentials or both in their chosen career path. Established by the state of Colorado's Business Experiential-Learning (BEL) Commission in 2016, CareerWise works with more than 170 employers and 21 school districts to facilitate apprenticeship. More information is available at careerwisecolorado.org.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. Maher & Maher, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research and a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, were selected by the USDOL to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations. built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

