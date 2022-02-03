Maker of SINGER, HUSQVARNA VIKING, and PFAFF Sewing Machines Personalizes In-Store Shopping with Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine provider is stitching together a better experience for customers with Oracle Retail. With consumers spending more time at home during the pandemic, SVP Worldwide saw a surge in sales for its household brand name sewing machines, SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, and PFAFF®. To ensure consumers had a great experience when they returned to its 171 stores, SVP Worldwide upgraded to the latest Oracle Point of Service (POS) and Retail Customer Relationship Management (Retail CRM) systems. The upgrade was led by Oracle Retail Consulting (ORC).

"Our brand's commitment is to inspire and delight our creative customers around the world," said Kevin Blanchard, Chief Information Officer at SVP Worldwide. "By bringing agility to the customer experience, we can deliver a more fulfilling shopping experience in our stores. From an operational point of view, this project allows us to incorporate the needs of our store associates while lowering support and hardware costs."

By upgrading to the latest version of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service , SVP can better connect with its in-store shoppers. For example, expert SVP Worldwide associates can now use their mobile devices to step away from the fixed cash register to ideate with the customers and provide a deeper level of customer service. Having a complete view of the customer's history and preferences through Oracle Retail Customer Engagement is not only helping associates better engage with shoppers but is also fueling marketing efforts to offer a more personalized approach for gift cards and promotions for new and existing loyalty program members.

"Continual innovation in our omnichannel retail portfolio combined with the deep knowledge of our consulting group is a winning combination for retailers like SVP Worldwide," said Mike Webster, senior vice president, and general manager, Oracle Retail. "For a specialized craft, such as sewing, it's so important to have knowledgeable associates that can really get in and help customers anywhere in the store. With the latest versions of Oracle Retail technology, SVP Worldwide will be able to give customers that highly-personal experience they are looking for."

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

SVP Worldwide, doing business through SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates, is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company and its three iconic brands - SINGER®, VIKING®, and PFAFF® - have collectively delighted consumers for over 480 years. These premium brands and products are regarded as the choice for serious sewists and novice crafters.

The SINGER®, VIKING®, and PFAFF® brands each have a distinct heritage and following globally. SVP Worldwide has facilities around the globe to design, manufacture, sell, and support the world's top sewing machine brands. With global corporate headquarters located near Nashville, TN (USA), the company also has 171 retail stores in 36 U.S. states and numerous service centers located from coast to coast. Internationally, SVP Worldwide has regional headquarters and commercial offices in Milan (Italy), and Mexico City (Mexico). Combined, we reach consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. Additionally, SVP Worldwide operates manufacturing facilities across Asia and Latin America, multiple R&D centers, a software development center in Europe, and a global supply chain with distribution centers in all regions. The products are sold across a network of sewing machine dealers, mass retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, distributors, and through the company's 180 internally-operated retail stores.

In 2021, Platinum Equity acquired the controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide"). Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies serving customers worldwide. Platinum Equity will make substantial investments to align SVP Worldwide for growth. To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com .

