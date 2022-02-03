MonitorEDU continues to support remote learning as the pandemic goes into year 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, is continuing its commitment to support remote learning as the COVID crisis enters its third year.

With rapid expansion of remote learning, many companies have jumped in - MonitorEDU has been there since the beginning

When the pandemic took hold in early 2020, MonitorEDU quickly became one of the leaders of live proctoring, using real people. Since the company was already operating with a stay-at-home work process that was patterned after the many different "gig-worker" employment models, the company was able to quickly support its existing clients who suddenly had dramatic demand increases for remote testing services.

With the rapid expansion of remote learning, many companies have jumped into the industry seeking to fill the void. MonitorEDU has been there since the beginning and its model continues to support a valid and ever-growing segment.

One partner, TEL Education, has been working with MonitorEDU since 2019. According to Dr. Jae Strickland, Executive Director for TEL Education, "At TEL, we believe all students can be successful. Whether you are an active high school student juggling dual credit courses and after-school activities, or a busy parent pursuing an associate degree while working a full-time job, we can support you. Our partnership with MonitorEDU is a crucial part of providing that support. Because proctored exams can be taken any time, day or night, students have the freedom and flexibility to pursue a learning pathway designed to meet their needs and make their educational goals a reality."

Don Kassner, President of MonitorEDU and a former educator himself, continued, "TEL Education is a prime example of how successful a remote learning program can be during these turbulent times. When we started working with the program in 2019, they had a vision to support the ongoing paradigm shift to distance learning and their foresight makes them one of prime examples of how remote learning programs are a critical modality for our ever-changing world."

The partnership between TEL Education and MonitorEDU represents all that is successful in the new world of Remote Learning and brings together two companies that are committed to learners everywhere.

About TEL Education - a non-profit organization committed to facilitating equitable access to high-quality, affordable learning in the U.S. TEL offers its library of general education courses to high schools, colleges and universities, and homeschool parents and organizations. As part of its mission to support affordable life-learning, TEL also maintains a free reference library and offers low-cost certificate courses. For more information, please visit http://www.tel-education.org .

About MonitorEDU - Founded in 2018 by the "Godfathers of Remote Proctoring", Don Kassner and Patrick Ochoa, the company specializes in providing professionally trained proctors who proctor remote exams globally. The company provides its own technology and also offers its proctors to perform their duties on any platform. The company is based in Tennessee.

Media Contact: Don Kassner don@monitoredu.com

