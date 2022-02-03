PEAK Event Services Announces Zachary Zasloff as Vice President of Operations

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, the Northeast's leading tent and event rental provider, announced today that it has named Zachary Zasloff as Vice President of Operations - Core Division. Zasloff will be responsible for all core operational functions for the business, which include overseeing 3 facilities located within New England (Woburn and Stoughton, MA, and Middletown, RI).

Zasloff brings more than 18 years of operational e-Commerce expertise to PEAK with a proven track record of leadership and excellence. In his most recent position as Senior Vice President of Warehouse Operations at Shoes.com (formerly Shoebuy.com), Zasloff built to scale a best-in-class multi-site operation to support the company's exponential business growth from startup to multiple acquisition exits during his tenure (IAC 2006, Walmart 2016, and Critical Point Capital 2020).

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Zac Zasloff to our team," said Jennifer Gullins, Chief Executive Officer of PEAK Event Services. "Zac is an accomplished operator with a successful track record for leveraging automation and scaling operations. I am inspired by his passion for people and processes that align with PEAK's mission and excited to see the value he will deliver to our external and internal stakeholders as he expands our operational capacity."

"I am excited to be joining the amazing executive team already in place at PEAK Event Services to help drive the next phase of growth as we work relentlessly to deliver on our promise to always provide an above and beyond event experience for our clients," said Zasloff.

About PEAK : With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, PEAK Event Services is New England's leading tent and event rental resource. PEAK's goal of offering customers a full portfolio of unmatched products has been enhanced in recent years with the additional acquisitions of Table Toppers of Newton, Reserve Modern Event Rental, JG Willis, Be Our Guest and Newport Tent Company.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With six showrooms across New England, and more combined experience and expertise than any other event and tent rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

