'Bold Like Her' Podcast, Hosted by Kim Douglas, Showcases Boston Female Entrepreneurs Coldwell Banker Realty agent unveils new branding for her popular podcast where she interview's Boston's female innovators, entrepreneurs, business leaders and more.

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty agent and Charlestown, Massachusetts resident, Kim Douglas, has unveiled new branding for her popular podcast, now being run under the name Bold Like Her. Douglas interviews Boston's female innovators, entrepreneurs, business leaders and more to amplify their work and to showcase how their bold moves make Boston a great place to live and work.

Kim Douglas, a New England-based Coldwell Banker Realty agent, hosts Bold Like Her podcast, where she interviews Boston’s leading female movers and shakers from a variety of industries (PRNewswire)

With close to two years of recording and over 80 episodes, Douglas has uncovered a new meaning to the podcast. The rebrand to Bold Like Her represents the boldness and courage that she found echoed through each of her conversations with podcast guests. From health startups to local real estate icons, this rebrand has been inspired by the many empowered women chasing their passions and leading the way locally. Looking ahead, Douglas hopes to continue growing Bold Like Her's community of podcast listeners and uncovering more of Boston's female movers and shakers.

Douglas originally launched her podcast in 2020 with the goal to amplify the amazing stories of individuals she connected with as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. After 20 years in radio, starting the podcast was a natural fit for Douglas and soon made a name for itself in the city. Now, the connections she makes with her growing listening audience continues to inspire new episodes and has even boosted her real estate career.

"Bold Like Her started out as a side project to combine my passion for real estate, entrepreneurialism and broadcast. I had no idea that two years later I would have built such a remarkable and diverse audience. This rebrand represents the transformation the podcast has undergone and the incredible community of women that truly represent what it means to be bold in the pursuit of success. I am so grateful for everyone I've met through the show and I look forward to many more inspiring conversations in 2022."

-Kim Douglas, Coldwell Banker Realty

Douglas currently resides in Charlestown and has been an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty for the past 14 years. In 2007, she started her real estate career with Coldwell Banker while living in Philadelphia before moving to Boston in 2014. Prior to working in real estate, Douglas worked in broadcast for 20 years, holding a variety of positions as local talk show hosts and radio personalities.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in New England is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in New England.

Media Contact: Olivia Martin, olivia.martin@cbhome.com or 508-361-5518

