Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

Net income of $11.0 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income of $40.5 million , or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million , or $2.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30 , 2020.

Based on the December 31, 2021 market close of $24.40 , the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.30% and a dividend payout ratio of 21.30%.

In the fourth quarter, we began the redeployment of $100.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 2.01%.

In November we completed a private placement of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.

In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth and reduced operating expenses. Although Civista remains well capitalized, we did successfully raise $75 million in subordinated debt. This money will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "Shortly after the beginning of the new year, we did announce that Civista had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comunibanc, Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank headquartered in Napoleon Ohio. This gives us a presence in Northwest Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming their employees and customers to the Civista family".

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income decreased $208 thousand, or 0.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $1.6 million during the quarter for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $726 thousand decrease in PPP fees of $407 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions and a decrease in the average rate earned on assets of 40 basis points. Average earning assets increased $169.5 million, partially offsetting these decreases.

Interest expense decreased $779 thousand, or 35.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $37.3 million.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 1,973,989 $ 21,430 4.31%

$ 2,072,477 $ 22,853 4.39% Taxable securities 285,734 1,545 2.17%

178,194 1,259 2.93% Non-taxable securities 236,324 1,651 3.76%

207,985 1,534 4.06% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 277,451 108 0.15%

145,305 75 0.21% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,773,498 24,734 3.63%

$ 2,603,961 25,721 4.03% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 28,401





29,502



Premises and equipment, net 22,734





22,832



Accrued interest receivable 7,609





9,976



Intangible assets 84,541





84,919



Bank owned life insurance 46,807





45,816



Other assets 33,315





35,044



Less allowance for loan losses (26,595)





(23,614)



Total Assets $ 2,970,310





$ 2,808,436



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,368,640 $ 240 0.07%

$ 1,169,152 $ 380 0.13% Time 250,920 569 0.90%

289,815 1,083 1.49% FHLB 75,000 195 1.03%

125,000 452 1.44% Federal funds purchased 543 1 0.73%

- - 0.00% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

95,820 80 0.33% Subordinated debentures 54,961 402 2.90%

29,427 188 2.54% Repurchase agreements 24,590 4 0.60%

28,110 7 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,774,654 1,411 0.32%

$ 1,737,324 2,190 0.50% Noninterest-bearing deposits 811,053





685,898



Other liabilities 35,632





41,879



Shareholders' equity 348,971





343,335



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,970,310





$ 2,808,436



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 23,323 3.31%



$ 23,531 3.53%















Net interest margin



3.42%





3.69%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $440 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 1.9%, for the twelve months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $328.9 million, which resulted in a $5.7 million increase in net interest income. Average yields decreased 41 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $155.2 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.43% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 37.7%, for the twelve months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 26 basis points, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109.4 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $664 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 3.47% for the twelve months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,026,907 $ 89,570 4.42%

$ 1,953,472 $ 87,777 4.49% Taxable securities 232,813 5,473 2.41%

183,721 5,359 3.03% Non-taxable securities 217,786 6,250 3.96%

202,982 6,123 4.15% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 347,573 449 0.13%

155,960 606 0.39% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,825,079 101,742 3.69%

$ 2,496,135 99,865 4.10% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 35,404





77,848



Premises and equipment, net 22,617





22,831



Accrued interest receivable 8,010





9,043



Intangible assets 84,747





84,953



Bank owned life insurance 46,435





45,454



Other assets 36,456





37,675



Less allowance for loan losses (26,366)





(19,231)



Total Assets $ 3,032,382





$ 2,754,708



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,315,220 $ 1,219 0.09%

$ 1,050,544 $ 1,813 0.17% Time 265,294 2,956 1.11%

288,262 5,068 1.76% FHLB 94,041 1,163 1.24%

133,151 1,932 1.45% Federal funds purchased 137 1 0.73%

288 1 0.35% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

101,295 354 0.35% Subordinated debentures 35,863 955 3.28%

29,427 945 3.21% Repurchase agreements 26,165 23 0.09%

24,390 25 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,736,720 6,317 0.36%

$ 1,627,357 10,138 0.62% Noninterest-bearing deposits 907,591





739,648



Other liabilities 38,868





51,242



Shareholders' equity 349,203





336,461



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,032,382





$ 2,754,708



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 95,425 3.33%



$ 89,727 3.48%















Net interest margin



3.47%





3.70%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.67 million and $1.64 million for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the fourth quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first twelve months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the twelve months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at December 31, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $43.2 million of PPP loans would have been 3 basis points higher.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,813

$ 1,476

$ 337

22.8% Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities (1)

2

(3)

-150.0% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (5)

69

(74)

-107.2% Net gain on sale of loans 1,467

3,062

(1,595)

-52.1% ATM/Interchange fees 1,493

1,246

247

19.8% Wealth management fees 1,287

1,065

222

20.8% Bank owned life insurance 448

244

204

83.6% Swap fees 72

199

(127)

-63.8% Other 237

303

(66)

-21.8% Total noninterest income $ 6,811

$ 7,666

$ (855)

-11.2%















N/M - not meaningful















Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $54.8 million and $91.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased due to death benefits paid during the three-months ended December 31, 2021.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we recorded one $7.6 million swap compared to $19.6 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other decreased due to a loss on the sale of OREO property, a decrease in item processing fees and a decrease in deluxe income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 5,905

$ 5,288

$ 617

11.7% Net gain on sale of securities 1,786

94

1,692

1800.0% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 186

(57)

243

426.3% Net gain on sale of loans 8,042

8,563

(521)

-6.1% ATM/Interchange fees 5,443

4,472

971

21.7% Wealth management fees 4,857

3,981

876

22.0% Bank owned life insurance 1,200

977

223

22.8% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0% Swap fees 207

1,459

(1,252)

-85.8% Other 1,451

1,030

421

40.9% Total noninterest income $ 31,452

$ 28,182

$ 3,270

11.6%















N/M - not meaningful















Service charges increased due to increased account service charges and overdraft fees of $510 and $107, respectively.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased due to a $43.7 million decrease in the volume of loans sold.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $13.3 million compared to $104.4 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

BOLI income increased due to death benefits paid.

Other increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, the amortization of mortgage servicing rights, merchant credit card fees and gains on the sale of OREO properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $17.2 million, an increase of $205 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 10,112

$ 10,417

$ (305)

-2.9% Net occupancy and equipment 1,495

1,528

(33)

-2.2% Contracted data processing 363

540

(177)

-32.8% Taxes and assessments 804

716

88

12.3% Professional services 460

506

(46)

-9.1% Amortization of intangible assets 222

227

(5)

-2.2% ATM/Interchange expense 471

552

(81)

-14.7% Marketing 103

18

85

472.2% Software maintenance expense 883

483

400

82.8% Other 2,260

1,981

279

14.1% Total noninterest expense $ 17,173

$ 16,968

$ 205

1.2%

Compensation expense included decreased primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in commission, partially offset by increases in salaries of $182 thousand, unemployment taxes of $103 thousand and employee insurance of $180 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The decrease in Contracted data processing fees is due to lower core processing fees and payments in 2020 for early termination fees.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.

The increase in Marketing expense is primarily due to increases in marketing expenses as a result of lower expenses in 2020. The decreases in 2020 are related to lower advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily due to COVID-19.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 56.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 15.3% compared to 15.1% in 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $78.5 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 44,690

$ 42,480

$ 2,210

5.2% Net occupancy and equipment 6,051

6,085

(34)

-0.6% Contracted data processing 1,725

1,880

(155)

-8.2% Taxes and assessments 3,240

2,641

599

22.7% Professional services 2,715

2,795

(80)

-2.9% Amortization of intangible assets 890

913

(23)

-2.5% ATM/Interchange expense 2,314

1,868

446

23.9% Marketing 1,103

1,074

29

2.7% Software maintenance expense 2,755

1,833

922

50.3% Other 13,001

9,096

3,905

42.9% Total noninterest expense $ 78,484

$ 70,665

$ 7,819

11.1%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $1.0 million and Employee insurance of $480 thousand. The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax, as well as to $64 thousand small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in Other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.

The efficiency ratio was 61.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 59.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.0%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months of 2021 was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in same period in 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $243.1 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Securities available for sale of $196.4 million, or 54.0% and an increase in cash of $126.4 million, or 90.6%. The decrease in PPP loans of $174.1 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $59.6 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Commercial and agriculture $ 203,293

$ 192,581

$ 10,712

5.6% Paycheck protection program loans 43,209

217,295

(174,086)

-80.1% Commercial real estate:













Owner occupied 295,452

278,413

17,039

6.1% Non-owner occupied 829,310

705,072

124,238

17.6% Residential real estate 430,060

442,588

(12,528)

-2.8% Real estate construction 157,127

175,609

(18,482)

-10.5% Farm real estate 28,419

33,102

(4,683)

-14.1% Consumer and other 11,009

12,842

(1,833)

-14.3% Total Loans $ 1,997,879

$ 2,057,502

$ (59,623)

-2.9%

Loan balances have declined during 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $114.5 million, or 6.2%. Commercial real estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner occupied category and the movement of successfully completed projects from the Real estate construction category. Construction availability remains high going into 2022. Real estate construction loans also reduced due to completed projects refinanced into the permanent market. All markets contributed to the loan growth but was especially driven by our metro markets. The decrease in Residential real estate was a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $356.2 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $1.6 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2021, $1.8 million of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $5.1 million, or 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Percent of

loans

outstanding













Commercial and Agriculture

2

$ 498

0.02% Commercial Real Estate:











Non-owner Occupied

5

4,644

0.23%



7

$ 5,142

0.26%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $227.3 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 788,906

$ 720,809

$ 68,097

9.4% Interest-bearing demand 537,510

410,139

127,371

31.1% Savings and money market 843,837

771,612

72,225

9.4% Time deposits 246,448

286,838

(40,390)

-14.1% Total Deposits $ 2,416,701

$ 2,189,398

$ 227,303

10.4%

The increase in Noninterest-bearing demand of $68.1 million was primarily due to a $36.3 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $23.6 million increase in public fund demand deposit accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $127.4 million, primarily due to a $43.3 million increase in non-public fund accounts, a $41.4 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in business accounts. The increase in Savings and money market was primarily due to a $60.1 million increase in statement savings, a $28.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $15.7 million increase in public fund money markets, partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in brokered money market accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.06% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2021, Civista repurchased 983,400 shares for $22.2 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share. We have approximately $9.3 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total Shareholders' equity increased $5.1 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in Retained earnings of $32.5 million, net of a $22.3 million repurchase of treasury shares and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.8 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $783 thousand for the twelve months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $149 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Without the PPP loans, the 2021 and 2020 allowance ratios would have been 3 basis points higher and 14 basis points higher, respectively.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Beginning of period $ 25,028

$ 14,767 Charge-offs (159)

(465) Recoveries 942

614 Provision 830

10,112 End of period $ 26,641

$ 25,028

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 were $5.4 million, a 26.7% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18% from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 496.10% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Non-accrual loans $ 3,873

$ 5,399 Restructured loans 1,497

1,897 Total non-performing loans 5,370

7,296 Other real estate owned -

31 Total non-performing assets $ 5,370

$ 7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of, and year ending 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 4, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Interest income $ 24,735

$ 25,721

$ 101,742

$ 99,865 Interest expense 1,412

2,190

6,317

10,138 Net interest income 23,323

23,531

95,425

89,727 Provision for loan losses -

2,250

830

10,112 Net interest income after provision 23,323

21,281

94,595

79,615 Noninterest income 6,811

7,666

31,452

28,182 Noninterest expense 17,173

16,968

78,484

70,665 Income before taxes 12,961

11,979

47,563

37,132 Income tax expense 1,979

1,806

7,017

4,940 Net income 10,982

10,173

40,546

32,192















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.52

$ 0.44















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 10,982

$ 10,173

$ 40,546

$ 32,192 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 51

35

173

98 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 10,931

$ 10,138

$ 40,373

$ 32,094 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,009,376

15,915,365

15,408,863

16,129,875 Less average participating securities 70,349

54,274

65,648

49,012 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 14,939,027

15,861,091

15,343,215

16,080,863















Earnings per common share (1)













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 2.63

$ 2.00 Diluted 0.73

0.64

2.63

2.00















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.47%

1.44%

1.34%

1.17% Return on average equity 12.49%

11.79%

11.61%

9.57% Dividend payout ratio 19.13%

17.21%

19.76%

22.05% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.42%

3.69%

3.47%

3.70%















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 265,969

$ 139,522 Investment securities 560,946

364,350 Loans held for sale 1,972

7,001 Loans 1,997,879

2,057,502 Less: allowance for loan losses (26,641)

(25,028) Net loans 1,971,238

2,032,474 Other securities 17,011

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,445

22,580 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,432

84,926 Bank owned life insurance 46,641

45,976 Other assets 41,329

45,552 Total assets $ 3,011,983

$ 2,762,918







Total deposits $ 2,416,701

$ 2,189,398 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,495

28,914 Subordinated debentures 102,813

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,762

40,071 Total shareholders' equity 355,212

350,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,011,983

$ 2,762,918







Shares outstanding at period end 14,954,200

15,898,032







Book value per share $ 23.75

$ 22.02 Equity to asset ratio 11.79%

12.67%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33%

1.22% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18%

0.27% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 496.10%

343.05%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 3,873

$ 5,399 Troubled debt restructurings 1,497

1,897 Other real estate owned -

31 Total $ 5,370

$ 7,327

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 265,969

$ 253,165

$ 245,306

$ 437,238

$ 139,522 Investment securities 560,946

499,226

458,831

357,798

364,350 Loans held for sale 1,972

5,810

6,618

10,769

7,001 Loans 1,997,879

2,004,814

2,019,196

2,060,239

2,057,502 Allowance for loan losses (26,641)

(26,568)

(26,197)

(26,133)

(25,028) Net Loans 1,971,238

1,978,246

1,992,999

2,034,106

2,032,474 Other securities 17,011

17,011

20,537

20,537

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,445

22,716

22,817

22,265

22,580 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,432

84,589

84,980

84,682

84,926 Bank owned life insurance 46,641

46,728

46,467

46,219

45,976 Other assets 41,329

44,745

46,088

43,754

51,496 Total Assets $ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,416,701

$ 2,434,766

$ 2,402,992

$ 2,475,907

$ 2,189,398 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000

75,000

125,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 25,495

23,331

24,916

29,513

28,914 Subordinated debentures 102,813

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,762

41,262

39,895

47,463

46,015 Total liabilities 2,656,771

2,603,786

2,572,230

2,707,310

2,418,754



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 277,741

277,627

277,495

277,164

277,039 Retained earnings 125,558

116,680

109,178

101,899

93,048 Treasury shares (56,907)

(55,155)

(45,953)

(38,574)

(34,598) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,820

9,298

11,693

9,569

14,619 Total shareholders' equity 355,212

348,450

352,413

350,058

350,108



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,773,498

$ 2,747,450

$ 2,776,131

$ 3,006,653

$ 2,603,961 Securities 522,058

482,642

413,494

382,313

386,179 Loans 1,973,989

2,010,665

2,054,784

2,069,419

2,072,477 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,430,613

$ 2,437,580

$ 2,448,183

$ 2,632,782

$ 2,144,865 Interest-bearing deposits 1,619,560

1,588,079

1,580,622

1,532,759

1,458,967 Other interest-bearing liabilities 155,094

127,511

157,264

185,605

278,357 Total shareholders' equity 348,971

348,970

349,256

349,625

343,335

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income statement 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



















Total interest and dividend income $ 24,735

$ 25,784

$ 25,498

$ 25,725

$ 25,721 Total interest expense 1,412

1,351

1,657

1,897

2,190 Net interest income 23,323

24,433

23,841

23,828

23,531 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

830

2,250 Noninterest income 6,811

6,426

9,025

9,190

7,666 Noninterest expense 17,173

19,454

22,467

19,390

16,968 Income before taxes 12,961

11,405

10,399

12,798

11,979 Income tax expense 1,979

1,763

1,235

2,040

1,806 Net income $ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758

$ 10,173



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 10,982

$ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758

$ 10,173 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 51

46

43

32

35 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 10,931

$ 9,596

$ 9,121

$ 10,726

$ 10,138



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,009,376

15,168,233

15,602,329

15,867,588

15,915,369 Less average participating securities 70,349

72,071

72,563

47,286

52,574 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 14,939,027

15,096,162

15,529,766

15,820,302

15,862,795



















Earnings per common share (1)

















Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.68

$ 0.64 Diluted 0.73

0.64

0.59

0.68

0.64



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,104

$ 2,140

$ 1,885

$ 1,907

$ 1,753



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.12

0.12

0.11



















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Asset quality 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028

$ 22,637 Charge-offs (11)

(77)

(25)

(46)

(139) Recoveries 84

448

89

321

280 Provision -

-

-

830

2,250 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 26,641

$ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.33%

1.33%

1.30%

1.27%

1.22% Allowance to nonperforming assets 496.10%

501.01%

443.50%

423.09%

341.59% Allowance to nonperforming loans 496.10%

503.50%

443.50%

423.09%

343.05%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 5,370

$ 5,277

$ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,296 Other real estate owned -

26

-

-

31 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,370

$ 5,303

$ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,327



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.21%

10.01%

9.92%

9.23%

10.77% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.92%

14.18%

14.65%

15.20%

14.74% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.35%

15.43%

15.90%

16.45%

15.99% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.33%

9.28%

9.51%

9.00%

9.98%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 355,212

$ 348,450

$ 352,413

$ 350,058

$ 350,108 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 81,791

82,013

82,235

82,458

82,681 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 273,421

$ 266,437

$ 270,178

$ 267,600

$ 267,427



















Total Shares Outstanding 14,954,200

15,029,972

15,434,592

15,750,479

15,898,032



















Tangible book value per share $ 18.28

$ 17.73

$ 17.50

$ 16.99

$ 16.82



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,011,983

$ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,762,918 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 81,791

82,013

82,235

82,458

82,681 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,930,192

$ 2,870,223

$ 2,842,408

$ 2,974,910

$ 2,680,237



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.33%

9.28%

9.51%

9.00%

9.98%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





























For the three months ended : December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 17,173

-



17,173

16,968

-

16,968

























Net interest income (FTE) 23,763

-



23,763

23,942

-

23,942 Noninterest income 6,811

-



6,811

7,666

-

7,666

























Efficiency ratio 56.2%







56.2%

53.7%





53.7%



















































For the twelve months ended: December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 78,484

(3,717) (1)

74,767

70,665

-

70,665

























Net interest income (FTE) 97,092

-



97,092

91,369

-

91,369 Noninterest income 31,452

(1,785) (2)

29,667

28,182

-

28,182

























Efficiency ratio 61.1%







59.0%

59.1%





59.1%

























(1) FHLB prepayment penalty























(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares

























