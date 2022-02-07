Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 5, 2022

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period January 31 - February 4, 2022, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 180,946 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)







31/01/2022 40,000 312.2910 12,491,640.00



01/02/2022 30,000 317.5083 9,525,249.00



02/02/2022 25,000 308.9553 7,723,882.50



03/02/2022 40,500 304.8987 12,348,397.35



04/02/2022 45,446 298.2547 13,554,483.10





All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 4,653,992 shares as of February 4, 2022.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 414,802,323.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch

Head of Group Treasury

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 70 2638399

