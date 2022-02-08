CATALYST POWER LAUNCHES NET ZERO NATURAL GAS FOR WESTERN NEW YORK COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching a new service - Net Zero Natural Gas for Commercial and Industrial businesses in Western New York. The new service allows businesses to match their natural gas use with carbon offsets to reach net zero and achieve their ESG goals. The new service is available in Western New York–including Erie, Niagara, Cattagurus, Chautauqua, and Allegany counties.

"New York businesses care about reducing their climate impact and with our Net Zero Natural Gas they have yet another tool to accomplish that. With Catalyst Power, Western New York businesses can achieve their environmental and sustainability goals, support the environment–and do it affordably" said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "We're now able to work with businesses to provide cleaner solutions–from net zero natural gas to clean reliable power."

Catalyst Power's Net Zero Natural Gas service expands its cleaner energy solutions which includes innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with batteries and back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented investment firm. Since inception, BPEP has made control-investments in companies that provide practical solutions focused on decarbonization and environmental sustainability. BPEP is actively investing in new opportunities that accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts within the energy sector and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, metals & mining, materials, agriculture, transportation, and recycling. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital. More information can be found at bpenergypartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Catalyst Power