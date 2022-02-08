The Graphic Edge Joins New National Brand: Game One Game One honors The Graphic Edge's legacy and commitment to customer service

CARROLL, Iowa, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphic Edge -- the sports equipment and apparel company that has served Iowa since 1989 -- joined a new national brand, Game One. The Graphic Edge and seven other legacy companies embody the Game One mission of caring for employees and providing excellent customer service.

"We've built our reputation by delivering quality products at a competitive price," says John Reglein, owner of The Graphic Edge. "With our new national footprint, we have the resources to deliver what our customers need when they need it."

"For decades, our legacy companies, including Team Sports, have been building exceptional reputations in their communities by prioritizing relationships and putting people first. This will be at the forefront for Game One," says Jayme Wisely, CEO of Game One.

Game One is one of the largest and fastest growing sports equipment and apparel suppliers in the country, serving a loyal customer base of 13,000 schools and organizations in 38 states. The company is able to provide quality products through established relationships with big-name brands and is the only national dealer to provide Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

The new brand reflects the determination and energy athletes and coaches feel before that first game of the season. Team members show the Game One attitude and effort by being prepared and laser-focused on supporting their customers.

"Our employees are dedicated, loyal and hard working. We will continue to invest in them through training and providing them the resources they need to be successful," says Reglein.

Wisley says, "There is something about the passion and the drive of all athletes, regardless of their place on the roster. We want all athletes to feel like they are part of the team."

About Game One:

Game One is a leader in sports equipment and apparel, with more than 180 sales reps serving 13,000 active customers across 38 states. It is the only national team dealer that can offer all of the big-name brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. Learn more at Game-One.com .

