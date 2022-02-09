SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of FirstCash, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 15, 2022 - (NASDAQ: FCFS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of FirstCash, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of FCFS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

DEADLINE: March 15, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FCFS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 15, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

