StandardC Announces Collaboration with CRB Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, the leading innovator of banking and financial services for recreational and medical marijuana businesses, announced today a cooperative agreement with CRB Monitor, the nation's leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence. Under the agreement, StandardC will integrate CRB Monitor's industry-leading data into the StandardC platform, which will create a new industry standard for cannabis-related business compliance and market intelligence to facilitate banking, payments, lending, payroll processing, and insurance for the recreational and medical marijuana industry.

Steven Kemmerling, Founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, commented, "StandardC's deep bench of expertise in cannabis banking compliance, payments, and insurance, and its unique approach to utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) for financial services is setting a new standard for the industry. Working with StandardC allows CRB Monitor to expand beyond just banking to address broader risk management and opportunity realization into multiple markets."

Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC, said, "We chose CRB Monitor due to its superior data and have found it to be the best source for a comprehensive, up-to-date entity, licensing and ownership verification and monitoring of the cannabis industry. Combining CRB Monitor's data and StandardC's automation of compliance, B2B payments, and use of blockchain will dramatically increase the scalability and reduce the cost of financial services for the vastly underserved cannabis market."

StandardC and CRB Monitor are dedicated to expanding access to a wide range of financial services for the cannabis industry based on curated multi-source data. Integrating CRB Monitor's data within the StandardC platform's blockchain will reduce the cost and complexity of banking and financial services for the recreational and medical marijuana industry.

Robert Baron, CXO of StandardC, commented, "This collaboration will enable financial institutions to conduct comprehensive due diligence of any cannabis business or beneficial owners, and will be able to log their due diligence in StandardC immutable audit trail contemporaneously. The StandardC distributed ledger is a critical innovation that is a game-changer for streamlining compliance, banking examinations, and record retention."

About StandardC

StandardC's technology enables risk analytics and compliance to support a wide range of financial and insurance services using a highly compliant distributed ledger ecosystem. This enterprise-level blockchain technology simplifies complex challenges in business development, initial and ongoing due diligence, and B2B payments for cannabis-related businesses. StandardC was founded in 2018 and is led by a team of banking, cost, risk, and data analytics veterans. StandardC is based in San Francisco, CA.

About CRB Monitor

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 57,000 Tier 1 CRBs, 105,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,600 cannabis-linked securities. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. CRB Monitor is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

