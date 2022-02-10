Alchemee Launches New Hyperpigmentation-Focused Skincare Brand, Restorative Elements

From the Makers of Proactiv, Restorative Elements Employs a New Holistic and Long-Term Approach to Maintain, Visibly Correct and Restore Healthy-Looking, Bright Skin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restorative Elements, Alchemee's first of many new brands, focuses on helping to correct the appearance of various types of skin hyperpigmentation and discoloration including sunspots, age spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) and uneven skin tone. The Restorative Elements new Restorative Routine is a dermatologist-developed, clinically-proven routine formulated to work together to gently and safely help fade the visible signs of skin hyperpigmentation so consumers can say hello to their skin, uninhibited. With science-backed and safe ingredients that can be used twice a day, every day, makeup can now belong in the "only if you want to" moments.

This synergistic three-step routine is designed to take the guesswork out of improving the appearance of multiple types of discoloration with a proprietary brightening blend containing Niacinamide, Licorice Root, and Centella Asiatica. These ingredients were purposefully chosen and curated by experts and leading dermatologists due to the significant research and clinical studies proving their ability to help visibly correct dark marks and spots.

"At Alchemee, we are committed to helping people build confidence for life by providing solutions to their skin concerns," said Shannon Pappas, General Manager of Alchemee. "From Proactiv, we know the struggles that people with acne deal with, even after their acne has cleared. The dark spots left behind is what sparked the creation of Restorative Elements and with the help of our top experts, we created a line of products that expands beyond post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and helps visibly tackle the appearance of many types of hyperpigmentation while still being safe and gentle enough for twice daily use."

The Restorative Elements routine is suitable for all skin types, is free of parabens, phthalates, oil and bleaching agents including hydroquinone, and is dermatologist-developed and clinically-tested. The Restorative Routine consists of three steps including:

Step 1: Brightening Gel Cleanser: An antioxidant and vitamin-rich gel cleanser that gently lathers to remove impurities while nourishing skin and helping to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. The Brightening Gel Cleanser should be used in morning and evening routines.

Step 2: AHA Resurfacing Pads: These exfoliating pads feature chemical and physical exfoliants for the best of both worlds. Textured, weaved pads formulated with 6% glycolic acid help refine and smooth overall texture as well as help fade the look of dark marks and spots. The AHA Pads should be used all over the face at night and can be used to spot treat specific pigmented areas in the morning.

Step 3: Dark Mark Corrector: A silky, lightweight corrective moisturizer that helps to visibly fade the appearance of dark marks and spots while moisturizing and nourishing the skin. The Dark Mark Corrector should be used in morning and evening routines, followed by an SPF during the day.

"Hyperpigmentation is considered a chronic skin condition and the most important elements of choosing a skincare regimen for chronic conditions are safety and efficacy," said consulting board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian. "With a chronic condition, you're using ingredients long term, so those ingredients need to be proven safe over a prolonged period of use. I love that all products in the Restorative Elements lineup contain botanical or vitamin-derived ingredients such as Niacinamide, Licorice Root, and Centella Asiatica that have a strong science-backed track record of success and together, form an impressive skincare system that is an accessible alternative to in-office treatments."

In clinical trials, 92% of users saw skin texture improvement, 90% said their post-acne dark marks had reduced, and 92% noticed their skin looked more radiant after 8 weeks of continued use of all three products.1

Learn more about Restorative Elements and focus on bright days ahead at restorativeelements.com.

For more information about Alchemee, visit alchemee.com

About Restorative Elements

Restorative Elements is the clinically-proven, dermatologist-developed skincare routine formulated to gently and safely help fade the visible signs of skin hyperpigmentation (PIH) and uneven skin tone – when used daily as directed. Brought to you by Alchemee, the makers of the Proactiv acne skincare brand, to provide solutions that are as effective as they are transformative.

About Alchemee

Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Company, is an industry leader in developing solution-based skincare systems. Alchemee takes medically-based breakthrough technologies and combines them with the best condition-based treatment fighters into clinically-proven regimens. Proactiv is Alchemee's flagship brand, America's #1 acne routine, and has been used and trusted by millions around the world. Proactiv has been recognized with more than 40 awards and honors from the beauty and health industry.

1 Based on self-evaluations of 37 users in a clinical study using the entire routine

