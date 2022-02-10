M.C. Dean refreshes brand, website to reflect cyber-physical growth

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean, a $1+ billion multi-national systems integration and engineering firm, has launched a new website and brand refresh to represent its role as a cyber-physical solutions leader.

"The explosive growth of intelligent devices, embedded software, and ubiquitous networks, and the complexity and risk inherent in the Industrial Internet of Things require exceptional engineering and integration expertise to deliver interoperability, reliability, and security for large scale infrastructure and global enterprises," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "Technology advancements combined with economic, environmental, and social shifts are accelerating the need to optimize human and natural resources."

The brand refresh embodies these changes and the company's mission to transform the way complex, large-scale systems are designed, delivered, and sustained — enhancing client outcomes, improving lives, and changing the world for the better.

"The new website focuses on the company's expertise, agility, and trust — tackling customer challenges like they are our own, developing teams of great people, and serving as an outstanding corporate citizen," said Regine de la Cruz, M.C. Dean vice president of marketing and communications.

The company has grown by nearly 25 percent over the past year and is hiring across a range of technical, trade, and business disciplines. The world is changing rapidly. Let's change it together. Apply online at www.mcdean.com .

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,100 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

Media Contacts: Regine de la Cruz

Phone: (202) 430-1389

Email: regine.delacruz@mcdean.com

Ramneek Kaur

Phone: (202) 446-6116

Email: ramneek.kaur@mcdean.com

