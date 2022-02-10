Ubitus and Dear Villager publish 'Edge Of Eternity' on Nintendo Switch(TM), pre-order starts from 9th Feb.

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, releases the Edge Of Eternity in cloud version with Dear Villagers, for players in selected region in North America, Asia, Australia, and most of the Europe, on 24th February at 0:00 JST, with pre-order starting on 9th February at 0:00 JST.

Quick dive into game, start the adventure right away

Edge Of Eternity has unique J-RPG features – epic battle and strategic turn-based combat system, moreover, it is a fantasy world to be explored with the dynamic storyline and amazing soundtracks. Released and supported by Ubitus technology, players can simply download a small launcher program from Nintendo eShop to enjoy 50+ hours of Edge Of Eternity on Nintendo Switch without worrying storage and long awaited setup.

"I have been really into J-RPG for a long time. I am thrilled to collaborate with talented game developers from Dear Villagers and Midgar Studio on cloud version, and offer this fantastic title on Nintendo Switch. I believe all of the players will definitely enjoy the melody made by Yasunori Mitsuda and the splendid open world story, just like me", Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments. Ubitus expects to help more and more game publishers and developers to distribute their works to different channels and platforms with minimal time and effort, for a stronger cloud gaming ecosystem.

Nintendo eShop:

North American:https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/edge-of-eternity-switch/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

About Dear Villagers

Dear Villagers is a publishing label of Plug In Digital. It's a place where talented studios can unleash their creativity and focus on bringing unique single player experiences to players on PC and console, experiences that will stay with them long after the credits roll. Dear Villager's line-up includes the award-winning The Forgotten City, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, ScourgeBringer and Edge Of Eternity.

