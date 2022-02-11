OSH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Oak Street Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Oak Street between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 14, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Oak Street Health, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

