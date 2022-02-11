VINFAST EMBARKS ON ROADSHOW TO PRESENT ITS NEW ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast – the global EV maker from Vietnam – announces it is going to host the VinFast California Roadshow from February 11th to March 6th, aiming to popularize electric SUV models VF 8 and VF 9. The VinFast California Roadshow will bring opportunities for potential EV buyers to experience the vehicles and place advanced reservations.

VinFast VF 8 & VF 9 All-Electric SUVs (PRNewswire)

Following the reveal of VinFast's full lineup of EVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) last month, VinFast is bringing its new VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric sport utility vehicles directly to Californians through this roadshow.

The VinFast California Roadshow will kick-off with a private event and VF 8 vehicle display this evening at Penthouse 56, this week's headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams as part of their big game celebrations.

The tour will run concurrently in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City during 11th – 13th February, and will continue to three more cities in Northern and Southern California, then concluding on March 6th at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. The tour will be held in the most populous areas in Californian cities, directly providing specifications and images of VinFast's EV models to potential customers and the locals.

"We are thrilled to provide potential customers a first-hand opportunity to experience our brand and learn more about our premium electric SUVs," said Ms Van Anh Nguyen, VinFast US Chief Executive Officer. "California is VinFast's home in the US, with operations in Los Angeles and San Francisco, so it's important that we start our journey building relationships with local communities in our own backyard."

Those who attend the Roadshow will learn about VinFast's full lineup of electric vehicles and the exclusive VinFirst pre-order program, which offers early-bird reservation holders premium rewards including a 5-star resort stay and $3,000 to $5,000 discounts on vehicle purchases. The VinFirst program is open until April 5, 2022 (PST).

The Roadshow schedule includes:

Southern California 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90067 Friday, February 11 – Sunday, February 13

670 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618



Thursday, February 17 – Sunday, February 20

Northern California 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 Thursday, February 24 – Sunday, February 27

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94105



Friday, March 4 – Sunday, March 6

The Roadshow comes in advance of the initial VinFast company-owned retail locations and experience center openings, which will be launching throughout California in the coming months.

The retail centers will provide potential customers the opportunity to learn more about VinFast's vehicles and technologies and engage with knowledgeable client hosts about the marque's products and services. They will also be able to build and customize their own VF 8 five-passenger or VF 9 seven-passenger all-electric SUVs using in-store applications, design elements and configurators.

For more information about VinFast's California Roadshow, please follow along on the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1jEEnCeSt. Interested customers can make reservations through the VinFirst reservation program for the VF 8 and VF 9 at: https://reserve.vinfastauto.com/.

About VINFAST

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About VINGROUP

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

