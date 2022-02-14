Austin-based startup Capsll, Inc. completes executive team

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsll , Inc., developers of a forthcoming app that will allow users to securely gather and save memories from across digital media so they can tell their life stories, is excited to announce the formation of their executive team. Led by CEO Clint Davis and Chief Product Officer Anton Devenish, the Capsll team recently welcomed Sam Syed, who brings extensive, global experience in financial services to his role as COO and CFO.

"The Capsll founding executive team is complete with the addition of Sam," said Davis. "Together, we're inspiring a movement to save people's life stories and pass them on generationally. We're committed to keeping Capsll centered on the value of human life because we believe there is a plan and a purpose for each one. Your story matters—save your story."

Capsll makes it easy and safe to collect scattered records of memorable moments—including audio, video, photos and text—into digital time capsules that can be shared privately with full user control, or on an optional public feed to inspire others. The app, which doesn't mine user data or rely on advertising, is set to revolutionize digital memory saving while giving users complete ownership of their content.

"People used to preserve memories in books or photo albums, but many just haven't figured out how to do that effectively in a digital format," said Davis. "Content is often scattered across various devices and social media platforms, and it's overwhelming. With Capsll, we're helping users more intuitively curate their memories to preserve their legacies."

Davis previously enjoyed a 17-year career in radio and television broadcasting across four continents, also appearing on reality TV. An entrepreneur with a degree in theology, he has held positions as a high-performance driving instructor, a DJ at a top radio station with 5 million listeners, and a corporate podcast executive producer.

Devenish is a digital technology and development executive with more than 19 years specializing in strategy, project development and management, automation, and digital marketing within enterprise and SMB. He leads project management for Capsll with hands-on experience in complex technical project management, product strategy and implementation.

Syed leaves behind a successful financial services career to join the Capsll team and grow the new app. He has more than 15 years of professional experience in trading, wealth management and advisory across the U.S., London and Dubai.

Capsll will be available for both iOS and Android. Not only will users be invited to create their very own "capsll," but they will also have access to a series of storytelling video tutorials so they can learn how to more engagingly recount their stories. For more information, please visit: https://www.capsll.app

