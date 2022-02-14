Eastside Distilling Launches New Premium Maraschino Cherry Whiskey In Continuing Limited Release Flavored Whiskey Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Portland's Eastside Distilling will release its first ever Maraschino Cherry Whiskey, crafted with Eastside's rare whiskey blend and Italy's premier Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur. This will be the second flavored whiskey in Eastside's lineup, following the release of Marionberry Whiskey in fall 2021.

The famed Luxardo cherry liqueur is the original Maraschino, made from sour Marasca cherries since 1821 by the Luxardo family. It is distilled using the fruit's skins, pits, leaves, and stems, giving it a distinct nutty flavor. Luxardo's Marasca cherries are the gold standard, harvested at peak season during the summer, resulting in an aromatic, sweet-tart, and real fruit-tasting liqueur that is unrivaled. Eastside's new Cherry Whiskey was made exclusively with permission from Luxardo.

"Combining Old World liqueur with select casks of New World American whiskey creates a unique and approachable product that's the perfect addition to any bar, and is sure to entice consumers new to the world of whiskey," says Jason Ericson, Eastside's Head Distiller. "This unique fruited whiskey is guaranteed to transport the senses to the Italian Riviera."

Eastside Cherry Whiskey is perfectly balanced and not too sweet. It has a bright, distinct aroma of cherry mixed with whiskey notes of dry fig and oak tannins. It tastes of cherry fruit, vanilla, and pie crust, with hints of citrus. Bottled at 30% ABV, it excels as a cocktail base or as an addition to any drink.

It will be available for purchase starting today, February 14, at select liquor stores in Oregon for $39.95 and online at eastsidedistilling.com with nationwide shipping, while supplies last. Distribution will also expand to California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas this year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company's distinguished product lineup includes its newly released Eastside limited-edition spirits portfolio, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. Eastside is widely recognized for its expertise in blending, aging, and finishing distillates hand-selected from the finest spirit producers worldwide and using locally grown ingredients and pure Oregon water for superior taste and quality. For more information, visit www.eastsidedistilling.com , or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

