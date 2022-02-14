Logicalis US Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 for the 9th Year in a Row Logicalis featured in the Security 100 category for 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, announced today that it has been named to the Managed Services Provider 500 list in the Security 100 category by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, and helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

Logicalis was recognized for its work with customers to build security strategies that align with the organization's digital fabric and overall business. As companies adapt to the more flexible future of work, Logicalis works closely with customers to ensure they have strong security networks in place to protect the increasing number of entry points to their organization.

"As companies adapt to the more flexible future of work, the Logicalis US team has been focused on developing security frameworks for our customers that align with their digital fabric and overall business goals," said Logicalis US CEO, Jon Groves. "We're honored to be recognized on the MSP 500 list this year for making security a priority within our own business. The honor is a testament to our commitment to be Architects of Change™ every day for our customers."

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. Logicalis US demonstrates this by empowering customers to leverage intricate technologies, but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

