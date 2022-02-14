NIELSEN TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Monday February 28, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. A press release will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast as wait times for the call may be longer than normal. The webcast can be found on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors. Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing 1+888 330-2022. Callers outside the U.S. can dial 1+646 960-0690. Please note that the conference ID is required to access this call; the conference ID is 3610696.

A replay of the event will be available on Nielsen's Investor Relations website, http://nielsen.com/investors, from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, February 28, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, March 7, 2022. The replay can be accessed from within the United States by dialing 1+800-770-2030. Other callers can access the replay at 1+647-362-9199. The replay pass code is 3610696.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

