Tetra Bio-Pharma Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Avicanna

The proposed partnership will encompass three potential strategic pillars across supply of API, commercialization of prescription products, and co-development of pharmaceutical drug candidates.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) to assess entering into a strategic partnership comprising of three strategic pillars, including:

The registration and commercialization of Tetra's various prescription products (REDUVO™ AdVersa®, QIXLEEF™ and CAUMZ™) across Avicanna's channels in Latin/ South America . This opens the door for Tetra to initiate sales earlier than planned.

Supply of Avicanna's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for Tetra's pharmaceutical pipeline. The phyto-cannabinoid APIs would be sourced from Avicanna's low cost and sustainable operations in Colombia .

Co-development and support for Avicanna's pharmaceutical pipeline for Health Canada and FDA level clinical development and registration.

Steeve Neron, Chief Commercial Officer at Tetra stated, "Tetra will need multiple reliable suppliers of API, like Avicanna, to support QIXLEEF™ operations leading to its successful marketing authorization and global sales and distribution. QIXLEEF™ is Tetra's proprietary investigational new drug and is currently being evaluation in two U.S. FDA-authorized clinical trials. Additionally, Avicanna's established distribution channels in Latin/South America may help advance Tetra's product commercialization in select jurisdictions".

Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer of Avicanna also commented on the opportunity. "We look forward to collaborating with the Tetra team who has in many ways been pioneering cannabinoid- prescription products. As the global industry continues to mature and shift its focus towards evidence-based medicines, the two companies are well positioned to work in synergy across several projects and leverage their leadership positions into fruitful commercial results."

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, Avicanna conducts most of its research in Canada at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than twenty products across four main market segments: Cannabis Raw Materials (API) and feminized Seeds (marketed under the Aureus™ brand), Pharmaceutical Pipeline, Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products and CBD Derma Cosmetic Products.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Their evidence-based scientific approach has enabled them to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what they do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

