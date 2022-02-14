Toyota's All-New 2022 Tundra is "Born For This" The All-New Tundra Campaign is Toyota's Largest U.S. Launch To Date

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from a lineage of trucks and SUVs rooted in quality, durability and reliability, there's no question that the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is an absolute powerhouse. The campaign for the all-new Tundra, "Born For This," marks Toyota's largest U.S. campaign to date as the third-generation vehicle looks to build on its success in the full-size truck segment.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9014751-toyota-all-new-2022-tundra-is-born-for-this/

"This campaign showcases the unstoppable independence of the all-new Tundra," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "'Born For This' celebrates our most capable, dependable and advanced truck yet - exactly what our guests have been waiting for – and the all-new Tundra is born to deliver."

The fully integrated Tundra campaign was developed using Toyota's long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model, fully considering the transcultural mainstream audiences across America. Toyota campaigns are integrated through one strategic brief, creative idea, and media plan – and create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the total market model. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising and Intertrend, with ZenithMedia placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across all creative throughout the T2 agency broadcast spots, which are highlighted below:

In the spots created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Antoine Bardou Jacquet, "Born For The Wild" features friends and families happily escaping to the outdoors for a fun off-road excursion, mountain drive and beach cruise, as they enjoy the power, presence and capability of their all-new Tundra. In "Born For Bringing It," the all-new Tundra gives drivers the confidence and independence they need to chase any adventure. Digital spots include "Signposts," "Mud Bath," "No Hands," "Rattlesnakes," "Songs of the City," "Yurt Feelings," and "Private Planetarium." Additionally, a 30-second version of "The Joneses," which debuted yesterday during the Big Game on NBC, will run throughout the campaign flight. The spot was directed by acclaimed director Bryan Buckley.

In "Cappuccino," the television spot created by Burrell Communications and directed by The Malloys, a highly stylish group of friends meet for coffee, but one friend pulls up in the all-new Tundra Capstone and out-styles them all. Also part of the campaign is a series of digital spots titled "Kings," "Crosswalk," "Stepping Out," "Taste," "Bling," "Drama," and "Reveal."

The centerpiece of the creative from Conill Advertising, "Born to Lend a Hand," (which debuted yesterday during the Big Game on Telemundo) demonstrates how the all-new Tundra can be depended on in a variety of situations, creating a bond of trust between driver and truck. Two digital commercials, "There" and "Family Business," highlight the all-new Tundra's panoramic moonroof and increased towing capabilities, respectively. The spots were directed by Nicolai Fuglsig.

Intertrend created two spots directed by Paul Santana that demonstrate how the all-new Tundra symbolizes the driver's free spirit and authentic identity. In "Born for Unswayed Confidence," a couple use the all-new Tundra to express their true selves while not being bound by the notion of 'saving face.' In "Born for Your True Self," while a mother humbly brags about why her son is so great, the hero demonstrates each characteristic in an unexpected way with the help of the all-new Tundra. Digital spots include "Born for Defiance" and "Born for Convenience."

Media Placements

The Tundra campaign is a fully-integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, programmatic, paid social, print, experiential, audio, in-cinema, and out-of-home. High-profile prime and sports programming includes placements throughout NBC Winter Games coverage and "Big Game" spots that aired on NBC and Telemundo on February 13. Additional placements include BET and BET Awards, Discovery en Español, Discovery Hogar, FIFA CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, Mexican soccer and UEFA, EPL, Indian Premier League, NASCAR, NBA, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, Univison, and more. Digital/custom content includes partners such as Barstool Sports, Bleacher Report, Discovery, Disney, ESPN, Fandom, Gear Junkie, Hulu, Outside, Peacock, Prende TV, Rock the Bells, TuneIn, Uninterrupted, Vevo, Willow, Wired, Yahoo, YouTube, and more. Premium digital audio and podcasts with ESPN, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Reach Media, SXM, Stitcher, and more. Partnerships include WWE, NFL Draft, Hypebeast, Bassmaster, MLF, and more. Social is across Facebook, Instagram, Latin Up, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Yelp, and a YouTube Masthead Takeover.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra was redesigned from the ground up. Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the all-new Tundra is available in a variety of grades including SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition, which are available at dealerships now. Both the TRD Pro and the new halo grade, Capstone, will arrive at dealerships this spring.

Key features include:

Standard i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo V6 produces up to 389 horsepower, 479 lb.-ft. of torque

Available i-FORCE MAX powertrain produces up to 437 horsepower, 583 lb.-ft. of torque

Up to 12,000-pound maximum towing capacity

Bold exterior styling complements spacious, well-equipped interior

Available 14-inch touchscreen highlights all-new Audio Multimedia system

12.3-inch Instrumentation Panel display available

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety standard on all grades

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Marissa Borjon

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-6395

marissa.borjon@toyota.com

Kimberly Harms

Saatchi for Toyota

702-234-9517

kimberly.harms@saatchi.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Conill Advertising developed the spot “Born to Lend a Hand” for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra campaign. (PRNewswire)

Toyota’s spot “Born For The Wild,” developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, highlights the all-new Tundra’s durability and power. (PRNewswire)

View original content:

SOURCE Toyota