RIBBIT announces new sales team members John Gordon, Fred Panosso, and Tim Ade to lead growth and expansion initiatives for 2022.

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "2021 was a year of acceptance, validation and adoption of RIBBIT's position as 'The Bank Behavior Experts', establishing a solid foundation for explosive growth in 2022. We recently added John, Fred, and Tim who have been strategically sourced for their expertise, experience, and talents to drive growth in our key markets. We truly have an outstanding group of sales professionals with complementary skill sets to deliver our bank behavior analytics and lending INSIGHTS to the clients who can benefit the most," said Rick Fiorito, COO.

RIBBIT’s proprietary data network deploys instant, actionable intelligence throughout the underwriting waterfall for lenders, fintechs, financial institutions and retailers, at a 99% coverage rate. Our credentialed and non-credentialed products are modeled to improve loan and payment performance and UX. Transform your onboarding process with a complete customer enrollment and underwriting tool or as modular decisioning enhancements and payment processing--all from a single API. www.RIBBIT.ai (PRNewsfoto/RIBBIT) (PRNewswire)

John Gordon joins as the Senior Vice President for Revenue & Growth at RIBBIT. He brings 25 years of sales experience and growth management. Prior to RIBBIT, John served as the Global VP of Sales and Business Development at FactorTrust, an Alternative Credit Bureau. After FactorTrust's acquisition by TransUnion, John managed the Alternative Credit Key Account Sales team, helping financial service providers and subprime lenders to utilize data to solve for fraud, risk, and account management challenges. Before FactorTrust, John managed the sales team for the eCommerce Services division of Online Resources, a provider of phone and web-based electronic bill presentment and payment technology services. Additionally, John has managed regional and national sales teams for the Data Communications division of Premier Global Services a $500 million provider of communication technologies.

Within his impressive consumer-based business experience, Fred Panosso brings a successful track record of leading initiatives to elevate capabilities, improve market strength and grow market share profitability. Fred brings to RIBBIT a strategic vision that allows companies to establish sustainable competitive advantages and expand market positions through successful relationships. Mr. Panosso worked in payments before serving as the President of Brazil's largest tire distributer for 16 years. Fred is building significant quarter over quarter growth as he champions new opportunities and partnerships in open banking, fintechs and lending platform partnerships.

Tim Ade has over 20 years of Sales and Sales Operations experience in telecommunications, payments, and data security. His broad range of experience in managing partnerships, growing revenue, and formulating multi-year service agreements will be a valuable asset to RIBBIT. Tim has always embraced a 'customer FIRST' approach to building strategic relationships with customers and partners. RIBBIT will leverage Mr. Ade's experience and energy to bridge customer problems with RIBBIT solutions as he drives our expansion into new markets with banks, payment processors and large billers who can benefit from both our lending and account management solutions.

"RIBBIT has quickly amassed one of the most powerful revenue growth, artificial intelligence, data analytics and information technology development teams to support our aggressive business plan set for 2022 and 2023," said Shawn Princell, CEO.

RIBBIT provides better insights into real affordability using bank data, in real-time to deliver predictive bank behavior solutions to reach underserved communities, improve lender/customer profitability and reduce fraud. www.RIBBIT.ai

Contact: pr@ribbit.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RIBBIT