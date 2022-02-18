SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONCE AGAIN RANKED AMONG FORBES' BEST EMPLOYERS IN AMERICA Carrier named one of the Top 100 Companies in the nation

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) ("the Company") is proud to be named one of Forbes' 2022 America's Best Employers. The Dallas-based carrier ranks among the top 100 companies in the Large Employer category. This is the seventh year Southwest has made the list.

"Our People are our greatest source of strength and success, and this honor reflects their dedication to providing outstanding Hospitality to our Employees and Customers," said Elizabeth Bryant, Senior Vice President of People, Learning, & Development for Southwest Airlines. "This year more than ever, we're thrilled with our recognition as one of 'America's Best Employers,' and proud to continue putting our People first. We look forward to sharing this commitment as we welcome new Southwest Cohearts to the Company."

Forbes partnered with Statista to select 2022 America's Best Employers through an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 American employees working for large or midsize companies. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The survey has been conducted on companies across 25 industry sectors employing more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

Southwest Airlines is dedicated to attracting prospective candidates and retaining its current People—keeping this focus at the forefront of everything it does. It is all about a career with Heart and Purpose. Join the carrier's Talent Community to stay up to date on job opportunities from the Company with Heart.

