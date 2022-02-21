Nushake Roofing is First to Offer Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to California's Central Valley

GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nushake Roofing, one of California's leading roofing companies, is the first in the Central Valley to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Fresno, Stockton, Bakersfield corridor.

"Across the Central Valley, we see people every day who want to contribute to our country's energy independence," said Cecil McLlain, manager at Nushake Roofing. "Adding a cost-effective solar roof pays for itself by maximizing the full potential of the solar energy our region is known for while supporting a reliable, affordable energy portfolio."

"Today's exciting announcement is the result of extensive collaboration between GAF Energy, Nushake Roofing, and the foresight of leaders in California," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled that GAF Energy gets to work with Nushake Roofing to introduce this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

About Nushake Roofing

Nushake Roofing was founded in 1976. The company started as Doug Heath Roofing in Torrance, California. In 1986 we moved to Manteca. Over time we hired roofers and Doug trained them. Since that time, we have grown. There was a name change to Nushake Roofing. In 1997 we incorporated. Our largest assets are the people who work for Nushake.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

