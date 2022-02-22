BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC FOR ExoTRU® KIDNEY TRANSPLANT REJECTION ASSAY

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to exclusively complete development of and commercialize the ExoTRU kidney transplant rejection test developed by Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand.

ExoTRU is a non-invasive multigene urine based liquid biopsy assay that provides critical allograft health information to assist clinician decision making in managing kidney transplant patients and optimizing patient care. The assay has the potential to discriminate between T-cell mediated rejection (TCMR) and antibody mediated rejection (ABMR), which is critical to improving patient management and outcomes. ExoTRU was developed in collaboration with the Azzi Laboratory at the Transplantation Research Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

"We continue to demonstrate the utility of exosomes as a source of significant clinical value for non-invasive testing. ExoTRU is another great example of this potential, with this assay filling a significant unmet need in the area of kidney transplant patient care," commented Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "Thermo Fisher is the ideal partner to complete development of and commercialize ExoTRU, with its trusted reputation and established transplant center relationships creating the ideal channel to drive awareness and adoption of this best-in-class assay."

"We see tremendous potential for ExoTRU to improve the care offered to kidney transplant patients and scale into a market leading liquid biopsy test," said John Sos, Senior Vice President and President, Specialty Diagnostics at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We look forward to partnering with Bio-Techne to bring this important innovation to market."

