First Federal Bank of Kansas City and Kansas City Current partner to launch Hometown Heroes platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City today announced a partnership with the Kansas City Current , the city's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise.

"We viewed this as an opportunity to support a world-class professional sports franchise," said J.R. Buckner, bank president and CEO. "At the heart of what it means to be a community bank, especially a mutually-owned bank like First Federal, is stewardship. We see our local sports teams as assets of the entire community and we're excited to play a role in the stewardship of this great new addition to KC."

First Federal Bank will be the presenting partner of Hometown Heroes at every home match. Hometown Heroes will honor military personnel, first responders, nonprofit leaders and other individuals whose efforts support and advance the vibrant local community.

"The team believes strongly in community, diversity and inclusion, and we found terrific alignment with the bank's vision of homeownership and prosperity for all. This collaboration will allow us to increase our efforts in the wider Kansas City community and beyond," Buckner added.

"A cornerstone of our franchise is utilizing our platform to recognize the tremendous work being done in Kansas City," said Kansas City Current Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox. "We are thrilled to partner with First Federal Bank on the Hometown Heroes initiative to celebrate the unsung heroes that are the driving force behind making Kansas City a special place to live and work."

The KC Current will play their 2022 home matches at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS, while awaiting the expected 2024 opening of its $70-million stadium located at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, MO. The downtown Kansas City stadium is the first purpose-built for an NWSL club.

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and begins its second season with the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup kicking off at Racing Louisville on March 18. The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team with expected completion in 2024. The team will play in 2022 at Children's Mercy Park. For more information, visit KansasCityCurrent.com.

