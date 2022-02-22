InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Cargo Strap Winch & Load Bar (CHK-112)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are truck drivers and we are very familiar with the dangers presented when tightening down straps on flatbed trailer loads," said one of two inventors, from Joliet, Ill. "We thought there could be a safer way, so we invented the SCOTT WINCH & BAR. Our design provides a solid, reliable connection and it could help speed up the process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to tighten cargo strap winches on flatbed trailers. In doing so, it reduces the risk of unexpected slippage and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

