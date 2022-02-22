Laugh.Events Announces Record Number of Virtual Corporate Events in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not many companies can say they hosted 63 parties in one holiday season, but when the venue is virtual, the sky's the limit.

Laugh.Events, an events company specializing in customized comedy shows for corporate audiences, completed over 60 virtual events during the 2021 holiday season – 21 of which took place over a two day stint on December 16th and 17th. The virtual audiences for these events spanned across five continents, over a dozen countries, and nearly half of the United States.

Laugh.Events has grown 5x from 2020 to 2021 and 3x from 2021 to 2022, and their founder, Kevin Hubschmann, expects the same growth this year. "For many teams, hybrid work environments are the new reality. Companies will continue to look for ways to assimilate to a hybrid work environment, and that means accommodating everyone's working situations without sacrificing team bonding opportunities. Comedy has proven to be the perfect activity to connect all team members no matter where they are working - whether it's a 45-minute show or just a quick, 15-minute laugh break."

Laugh.Events clients span from an impressive number of Fortune 500 companies to smaller startups just looking for a moment to connect with their teams. Many customers have expressed their appreciation on LinkedIn : "Thank you Laugh.Events for providing us with 45 minutes of absolutely some of the best virtual comedy I've seen. My team is still talking about it! AWESOME!" In 2021, attendees rated their Laugh.Events experience satisfaction with an average of 92% (out of 200+ post-event survey responses).

Laugh.Events' first major campaign of the year is Employee Appreciation Month , encouraging companies to celebrate their employees with a comedy show that is guaranteed to bring their teams closer together. They are offering a 20% discount on the first 10 shows booked before March 1st. Companies can book everything from a short show where a comedian joins for 15 minutes to kick off a company call, or a Variety Hour with 3 different comedic segments.

About Laugh.Events - Laugh.Events provides laughter as a service (LAAS) to organizations in the form of clean, corporate, and engaging stand up comedy shows. This service partners with top comedians across NYC who have appeared on Conan, Late Night with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, America's Got Talent, Comedy Central, and many more esteemed programs.

