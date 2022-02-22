NEXCOM Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Next-Generation Vehicular Telematics Solution NEXCOM in-vehicle computer VTC 1021 features the Hailo-8™ AI acceleration module, enabling best-in-class AI performance at the edge for on-road vision and operational efficiency

TEL AVIV, Israel and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence chipmaker, today announced its partnership with NEXCOM, the industrial computer hardware manufacturer, to launch NEXCOM's VTC 1021, their next-generation AI vehicular telematics solution. NEXCOM's AI solution features the compact Hailo-8™ AI accelerator module, enabling breakthrough performance and empowering in-vehicle computers to run state-of-the-art AI applications more efficiently.

NEXCOM VTC1021 with Hailo-8 AI Processor (PRNewswire)

NEXCOM and Hailo's joint solution facilitates operational efficiency in public transit and fleet management, including enhanced capabilities such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The in-vehicle solution's compact, fanless design fits perfectly in cabins with limited space and is designed to withstand demanding automotive conditions, helping bring public transit vehicles and fleets into the smart era. The in-vehicle computer VTC 1021 powered by the Intel Atom® x5-E3940 processor is also versatile, with the flexibility to power a variety of telematics applications such as infotainment, fleet management, ANPR, and mobile video surveillance. Among the target applications for the joint solution:

Driver drowsiness detection

Occupant monitoring

Pedestrian detection warning

Collision avoidance warning

And more

"The future of the automotive industry holds endless promise for safety and comfort, but to achieve this, in-vehicle compute platforms must overcome significant technological hurdles," said Liran Bar, VP Business Development of Hailo. "Scaling AI to meet these challenges requires ultra-high performance and flexible solutions, which our joint offering provides. With NEXCOM, we will leverage the power of AI to turbocharge the aftermarket platform's compute power, thus making vehicles safer."

"Our partnership with Hailo allows us to offer our customers advanced AI solutions which can power sectors such as public transportation and fleet management with more scalable, better-performing solutions," said Jay Liu, Vice President at NEXCOM. "Our joint platform provides vehicles enhanced capabilities, including state-of-the-art applications which can vastly improve the driving experience as well as safety, ushering in a new era of smart transportation."

Hailo's specialized Hailo-8™ AI acceleration modules deliver unprecedented performance to edge devices. The modules are built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Their advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai/

Hailo media contact:

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is committed to being your trustworthy partner in building the AIoT intelligent solutions.

NEXCOM offers a series of in-vehicle and railway computers to gain real-time information access in remote, mobile environments. Users can obtain real-time information, entertainment and network computing services and creating new business opportunities through advanced computer and vehicle terminal systems in AIoT applications. Another product line, rugged vehicle mount panel PC, has specifically designed to enhance filed workers' productivity and efficiency. With robust and intelligent design, the vehicle mount panel PC can be connected to corporate systems to improve real-time communication and empower field-based decision making.

For more information visit https://www.nexcom.com/

NEXCOM media contact:

Licca Chuang

Marketing Department

liccachuang@nexcom.com.tw

+886-2-8226-7786

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hailo