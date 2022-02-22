PixCell Medical Awarded Grant by International Health-Tech Pilot Program

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, today announced that it has been awarded a grant by the International Health-Tech Pilot Program. PixCell will utilize this grant to develop and validate additional applications for its HemoScreen™ hematology analyzer.

The International Health-Tech Pilot Program is an alliance between the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and world-leading hospitals in the U.S. and Europe, providing financial support to selected start-ups and access to resources and expertise from a clinical project partner to test, validate and/or further develop their medical innovations. The program aims to increase the availability of new medical technologies, improving global patient care through international collaboration. PixCell Medical has been chosen to cooperate with Charité Krankenhaus, one of the leading university hospitals in Europe, and the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH).

"The partnership between Charité, BIH and the Israel Innovation Authority represents an important milestone, paving the way for companies to further develop their innovative medical ideas," said Prof. Christopher Baum, chairman of the BIH board of directors and head of Charité's translational research department. "At the same time, the winning projects, including PixCell's HemoScreen™, have the potential to significantly improve patient medical care on a global scale."

PixCell Medical provides healthcare systems with the only 5-part CBC solution that is FDA-cleared for point-of-care use - the HemoScreen™. The platform delivers lab-accurate diagnostic information from a single finger-prick of blood within five minutes, allowing healthcare professionals to make accurate, timely and, at times, life-saving treatment decisions supported by real-time data.

With over 70 companies vying for the grant during the first round of proposals, Pixcell Medical was one of just four Israeli start-ups to receive funding. The joint research initiative will be supervised by Prof. Dr. Lars Bullinger, Prof. Anne Flörcken, and Dr. Friedrich Wittenbecher at the Department of Hematology, Oncology and Cancer Immunology at Charité CVK.

"PixCell has transformed routine blood testing by combining novel microfluidics, machine learning and AI into a point-of-care instrument that anyone can operate," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "Our breakthrough technology is allowing lab-grade testing to become independent from central laboratories and highly skilled experts, putting data in the hands of the medical staff who need it most, when they need it and where they need it. We look forward to using this unique project to enhance the clinical value of our solution in cooperation with one of the world's leading medical institutions."

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

