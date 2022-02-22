Secmation Experiences Record Growth in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secmation experienced exciting growth throughout 2021. Our team, our partners, and our customers continue to accelerate Secmation towards its mission of developing value-added cybersecurity technologies and products for automated and unmanned systems in National Security, Defense, and Critical Infrastructure applications.

Secmation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secmation) (PRNewswire)

During 2021, Secmation was privileged to expand our most important company asset …. our team! Secmation expanded its footprint with the additions of an Executive Office Manager, a Business Development and Marketing Manager, and key members to our development staff.

2021 Business Highlights -

Secmation began execution of a $1.5M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) for an advanced cybersecurity solution for embedded systems for the Department of Defense. Known as Anneal, this project bridges the disciplines of cybersecurity and the protection of Critical Program Information for real-time systems enabling a new generation of highly secure embedded systems for DoD cyber-physical applications.

In January, Secmation received a $1M Phase II SBIR award from the Office of Naval Research for further development of a modular cyber-secure unmanned aerial systems platform known as SecMUAS. Short for Secure Modular Unmanned Aerial System, SecMUAS incorporates a US designed and manufactured Secure Control Unit with advanced security and performance features, as well as a configurable Integrated Development Environment. SecMUAS's security features are "baked in" and its modular design framework for unmanned systems opens new market opportunities in both the Industrial and Commercial sectors.

Awarded in June, Secmation is a member of Applied Research Associates team that captured a $18.8M four-year base contract to provide unmanned maritime systems support for the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific's (NIWC PAC) ISR Department. Secmation is excited to be on the team with ARA!

In July, Secmation received a prime contract award on the Navy's Seaport-NxG contract vehicle. Seaport-NxG is the Navy's primary contracting vehicle for engineering and program management services.

Secmation was issued US Patent 11,132,455, "Combined Analytical Tools for Electronic Warfare and Cybersecurity Testing in Embedded Systems". This technology developed for the Air Force enables detection of vulnerabilities in software defined communications systems.

Secmation completed a contract to design and manufacture prototypes of an advanced industrial control systems cybersecurity solution for DoD critical infrastructure protection.

Here at Secmation, we are excited for new business opportunities and continued growth in 2022! We are actively recruiting and hiring new teammates to help us solve great challenges while also working on interesting national security and defense projects. Secmation is actively pursuing new business opportunities to expand our portfolio and customer base in multiple business verticals and defense sectors. Let's connect to discuss how we can pursue exciting new opportunities collaboratively!

Jamie Roseborough

Business Development and Marketing Manager

828.329.2866 Mobile

http://www.secmation.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secmation