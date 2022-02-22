Michaeli-Roimi, the marketing growth leader, will help Staircase focus on its global marketing and strategic efforts in 2022

Staircase.ai Welcomes Sivan Michaeli-Roimi as the New VP of Marketing Michaeli-Roimi, the marketing growth leader, will help Staircase focus on its global marketing and strategic efforts in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their recent Seed Funding announcement, Relationship Intelligence Platform Staircase.ai has announced the appointment of Sivan Michaeli-Roimi as its new VP of Marketing. With over 10 years of experience in the SaaS industry, Michaeli-Roimi brings a deep understanding of Global Marketing and Customer Value initiatives. During her leadership roles at WhiteSource and Frontegg, Sivan led successful teams and exceptional growth. Sivan is socially active in female-teen empowerment programs and other non-profit organizations.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be part of Staircase's journey to change the way we build our customer relationships," said Michaeli-Roimi. "The technology behind Staircase.ai is truly groundbreaking and most importantly, solves a real problem. Customer Success and Product teams face immense challenges over the customer journey, and that's where Staircase comes in".

"We are very excited to welcome Sivan to lead our Marketing at Staircase. Her experience and deep understanding of the SaaS industry are critical to our Go to Market strategy in 2022, "Said Ori Entis, CEO and Co-Founder of Staircase.

Before joining Staircase.ai, Sivan served as Head of Marketing at Frontegg, and led the company's Marketing, Sales, branding and strategy. Prior to Frontegg, Sivan was the Director of Outbound Marketing at WhiteSource, and led the company's broad-reach marketing expansion overseas, including Media, Sponsorships, Sales processes, Customer Value, Journey initiatives, and more.

About Staircase.ai

Staircase.ai believes that building strong, authentic relationships with customers is the best way to drive customer growth and retention. The company's mission is to help monitor, scale, and develop these essential relationships. Staircase.ai's predictive data processing and AI-based technology analyzes thousands of real-time client-vendor engagements — enabling CS teams to make the crucial shift from reactive to proactive.

Staircase.ai was founded by Ori Entis and Lior Harel in 2021, and has offices in Los Angeles and Tel-Aviv.

For more information:

visit Staircase AI website at www.staircase.ai

or send an email to: info@staircase.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Staircase.ai