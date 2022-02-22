On your mark, get set, register: Runners can now sign up for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time for runners to register as St. Jude Heroes to receive free race entry to the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville on April 23-24. St. Jude Heroes are dedicated participants who fundraise for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Participants who register as St. Jude Heroes gain access to online training programs and receive incentives based on total funds raised, including hotel accommodations, apparel and more. Since 2012, St. Jude Heroes have raised more than $12 million for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through this Nashville event. This year more than 1,300 St. Jude Heroes are anticipated to attend.

"The dedication our St. Jude Heroes demonstrate is unparalleled. Each and every one of these athletes understands what it means to be guided by purpose, and we're so grateful for the passion they bring to the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , President and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Annual fundraising events like this are vital to fueling the ongoing six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan, which accelerates research and treatment for kids around the world with cancer and other catastrophic diseases."

Runners will pass by iconic Nashville landmarks, such as Broadway Honky Tonks, Music Row, 12 South, Bicentennial Capitol Mall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Music City Center and more. The finish line is outside Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Entertainment will include more than 20 bands along the course. Prior to and during the race, event organizers will be following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials to ensure a safe environment for all.

The Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series was established in 1998, and is predominantly focused on running, music and community, featuring racecourses lined with live music, cheer teams and entertaining water stations. The Nashville event began in 2000. St. Jude became the event's charity partner in 2012.

General registration costs between $65 and $129, depending on the distance. St. Jude Hero registration is free of charge. Visit runrocknroll.com/nashville-register to register.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Rock 'n' Roll Running Series

The Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series is the world's largest running series taking part in destination locations around the world every year. Established in 1998, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an entertaining finish-line festival featuring some of the biggest names in music, with past performances including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R., Aloe Blacc, Pitbull, Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bret Michaels. Further information about the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and gravel racing like Gravel Epic®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.

