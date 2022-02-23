Advisor Group Launches Next Stage of Strategic Vision with Addition of Seasoned Industry Executives to Support, Empower and Serve Financial Advisors

Advisor Group Launches Next Stage of Strategic Vision with Addition of Seasoned Industry Executives to Support, Empower and Serve Financial Advisors Tim Hodge Named Executive Vice President, Trading and Operations; Jen Roche Appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Content, Communication, and Public Relations; Aiyisha Adams Hired as Vice President of Advisor Engagement

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the launch of the next stage of its strategic vision for transforming the financial advisor and client service experience with the addition of three executives across operations, marketing and advisor engagement.

The firm named Tim Hodge as Executive Vice President, Trading and Operations; Jen Roche as Senior Vice President, Corporate Content, Communication, and Public Relations; and Aiyisha Adams as Vice President of Advisor Engagement.

"As we embark on the next stage of our strategic vision, we are committed to hiring top talent that will help us align ongoing advisor feedback with a boutique service approach and industry-leading scale to deliver tailored solutions that help our advisors and their clients thrive," said Jamie Price, CEO, Advisor Group. "Each of these new additions to our management team brings a unique level of expertise and fresh perspective that will only enhance our ability to deliver a differentiated experience for our financial advisors and their clients."

In recent months, Advisor Group has launched numerous initiatives aimed at collecting and understanding advisor feedback. Each of these new hires represents an area essential to that journey with responsibilities that will directly impact the experience for financial professionals.

With more than 50 years combined experience, Mr. Hodge, Ms. Roche and Ms. Adams join Advisor Group with a diversity of thought and strong track records of success.

Tim Hodge joins the executive team of Advisor Group as Executive Vice President, Trading and Operations with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, leading and building large teams focused on client care. Most recently he was with LPL Financial as EVP, Service, Trading and Operations. Throughout his career at LPL – and earlier in 18 years at Goldman Sachs in a series of leadership roles, Mr. Hodge consistently raised service performance to clients, implemented large-scale technology enhancements that improved operations workflow and case management, and engaged directly with advisors.

In her role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Content, Communication, and Public Relations, Jen Roche will assume responsibility for streamlining and building corporate communications, both internally and externally. Prior to joining Advisor Group, Ms. Roche led marketing and communications functions for AssetMark and LPL Financial and handled PR for a wide variety of Fortune 500 companies and executives.

As Vice President, Advisor Engagement, Aiyisha Adams will lead the firm's advisor feedback strategy and initiatives by amplifying advisor voices and measuring advisor priorities to enable seamless delivery of exceptional service experiences. In addition to her previous experience as Advisor Group's Director of Specialty Teams, Ms. Adams has also held positions at several financial services firms, including Lincoln Financial Group, Northwestern Mutual and BB&T Investments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim, Jen and Aiyisha to Advisor Group," said Greg Cornick, President, Advice & Wealth Management at Advisor Group. "These high caliber executives could have joined any firm in our industry, but they chose Advisor Group because they recognize we are building a truly exceptional firm with a clear vision for transforming wealth management."

Advisor Group is comprised of FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

