BehaVR Appoints Patrick Murta as Chief Platform Architect Murta joins as an industry-recognized health IT leader and architect after a successful tenure at Humana; Will drive the evolution of BehaVR's digital therapeutics platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BehaVR, a leading innovator in virtual reality digital wellness and digital therapeutics experiences, today announced the appointment of Patrick Murta as chief platform architect.

Murta brings deep expertise in vision, strategy, architecture, and implementation of enterprise healthcare solutions, particularly those focused on driving clinical interoperability to achieve integrated care delivery and an optimized patient experience. He is an industry-recognized expert and pioneer in healthcare information technology standards such as FHIR®, HL7® and HIPAA.

"We're in an incredibly exciting time as an industry where there's substantial research to support the viability of using VR experiences to address the most pressing mental & behavioral health challenges, even beyond what it's currently used for today," said Murta. "I'm thrilled to join BehaVR at the forefront of this work and contribute to building a dynamic, contextualized, connected care experience across this ecosystem and making high quality behavioral health solutions more accessible."

In addition to his full-time role with BehaVR, Murta has served as co-chief architect for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's FHIR at Scale Taskforce (FAST), among other industry leadership roles. He is co-inventor of two patents for innovative technical solutions in the area of payer interoperability with providers and business rules management architecture and implementation.

"Patrick Murta has focused his career on advancing technologies that enable innovation and interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem," said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR. "Digital Therapeutics, including those we are creating at BehaVR, will be optimized by rich patient and population level data and machine learning to power personalized care pathways and experiences. Patrick's unmatched experience and capability in this space and his passion for creating experiences that drive better health outcomes is critical to BehaVR's vision to reimagine how people access and experience mental and behavioral health care."

About BehaVR

BehaVR is advancing healthcare access and delivery and improving patient outcomes and experiences through the pioneering use of virtual reality (VR), cloud computing and machine learning. Founded by leading clinicians, healthcare veterans and technology innovators, BehaVR has a proprietary technology platform that enables a personalized and progressive treatment approach that is grounded in decades of neuroscience research and designed to educate, motivate, and activate individuals to make long-term, sustained improvements to their health. For more information, visit www.behavr.com.

