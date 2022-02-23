Butlr Technologies and GP PRO Partnership Aims to Create a Safer Return to Office

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Butlr Technologies and GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, announce a new marketing partnership designed to help create a safer return to office experience for employees and a comprehensive and differentiated restroom maintenance solution for facilities. The partnership comes two years into the coronavirus pandemic, as hygiene remains a critical necessity largely dependent upon custodian efficiency and productivity.

"Butlr's real-time traffic insights will allow users of GP PRO's KOLO system to achieve a better customer experience."

Butlr Technologies, a spin-out of the MIT Media Lab, has built a breakthrough people-sensing platform using thermal, wireless sensors and artificial intelligence to passively and anonymously detect human presence indoors. Specifically, the platform uses body heat to infer occupancy, headcount and activity to generate accurate, real-time and historic spatial insights. In combination with GP PRO's KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System, Butlr and GP PRO will enable traffic-based cleaning as a means to increase hygiene while enabling labor savings.

"Butlr is proud to be cooperating with GP PRO and its innovative KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System. Gone should be the days of schedule-based cleaning. Butlr's real-time traffic insights will allow users of GP PRO's KOLO system to achieve a better customer experience while realizing labor and environmental impact savings," said Honghao Deng, founder and CEO of Butlr.

"Butlr demonstrated a great deal of insight in developing its Heatic platform as a way for facility managers to address several critical implications from COVID-19," said John Strom, vice president and general manager of connected solutions with GP PRO. "When deployed in combination with our KOLO system, there's no doubt in my mind that customers will achieve a new level of operational efficiency and hygiene. In tandem, these two technologies have the potential to dramatically and positively impact facility management."

The marketing partnership between Butlr and GP PRO, through which each company will reference the other in appropriate customer conversations, will help drive market awareness of each brand's sensing and monitoring capabilities and promote the benefits to be gained by deploying both.

About Butlr Technologies

Spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2019 with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Butlr was founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs Honghao Deng and Jiani Zeng with a mission to make the built environment people-aware. Butlr's People Sensing Platform anonymously infers human presence and activity via its thermal, wireless sensors to deliver rich spatial insights at a fraction of the cost and time of legacy alternatives. Since the recent launch of its platform in late 2021, the company is already working with dozens of top occupiers, landlords and service providers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, building products, and related chemicals. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 80,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like ActiveAire®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Compact®, Dixie®, Dixie Ultra®, enMotion®, and Pacific Blue™. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

