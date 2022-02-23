Celsius Organizes the First NFT Hackathon for Artists and Developers

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency earning and borrowing platform, announced today it will be organizing its first hackathon in Belgrade on March 5-6, 2022.

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to brainstorm with the community through this event," said Nuke Goldstein.

The challenge of this first hackathon, officially named Celsius NFT Hackathon, will be exploring the use-cases of NFTs in Celsius' fintech and DeFi products. The participants will learn about Celsius' offering as well as NFTs and the technology behind them, followed by a 24 hour challenge where they will attempt to embed these cutting-edge technologies in the existing product stack. All artists, regardless of their technology background and experience (i.e. fine arts, graphic designers, 3D designers, etc.) along with software engineers are encouraged to apply to explore how this exciting new technology will shape the future of fintech.

Celsius will award three teams with the best ideas $5,000 worth of prizes - first place $2,500, second place $1,500, and third place $1,000.

"Since its foundation, Celsius has been on a mission to promote innovation in the fields of crypto, DeFi, CeFi and decentralized technologies. The emergence of NFTs is a new frontier for us to explore, one of which we have yet to scratch the surface of its full potential. We are excited to brainstorm with the community through this event," said Nuke Goldstein, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Celsius.

The hackathon will be held on March 5-6, 2022 at Impact Hub Belgrade. Artists, developers, and NFT enthusiasts can apply until March 3, 2022 either as a team (up to 6 people) or individually via this form.

Celsius provides yield on 46 different assets - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins - with rewards paid out weekly. The platform maintains industry-leading rates for crypto staking, generating yield by lending to institutions, exchanges, and individuals. Additionally, Celisius provides world-class staking, DeFi, and mining services for its partners.

About Celsius

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Media Contact

press@celsius.network

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celsius Network