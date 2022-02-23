-- Reported fourth quarter net loss of $(41.9) million or $(0.57) per share and adjusted EBITDA of $58.2 million

Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results -- Reported fourth quarter net loss of $(41.9) million or $(0.57) per share and adjusted EBITDA of $58.2 million

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Delek US reported a fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $(41.9) million, or $(0.57) per share, versus net loss of $(293.2) million, or $(3.98) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported Adjusted net loss of $(44.9) million, or $(0.61) per share, for the fourth quarter 2021. This compares to Adjusted net loss of $(204.0) million, or $(2.77) per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $58.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(137.6) million in the prior year.

Net income and Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2021 include approximately $5.5 million (after-tax), or $0.07 per share, of net tailwinds which is comprised of the combined net effect of a favorable estimated "other inventory impact" and an unfavorable other net inventory hedging impact, as outlined on page 14. See further discussion in the Consolidated Results section below.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, stated, "Macro trends continue improving with robust post pandemic demand, coupled with industry refining capacity rationalization. Activity in the Permian Basin is accelerating, providing additional tailwinds to our regional footprint. We are optimistic moving into 2022 with an outlook for strong margins and no major turnaround activity planned in the Delek refining system."

Mr. Yemin continued, "In the midstream, DKL delivered 5% distribution growth on a full-year basis and expects another 5% increase in 2022. In December, Delek announced a partial divestiture program of DKL units to highlight the underlying value of its ownership and enhance the liquidity and float of DKL. Given the success of this program, and depending on pricing, we will continue to explore options to embark upon additional sales into the future. A re-acceleration of Permian activity in the industry creates growth options in the gathering business and compliments our investment in the Wink to Webster pipeline JV, which is progressively ramping up throughout this year. Finally, as part of our ongoing ESG efforts, we have a target to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, which sets Delek as a leader among small and mid cap refining companies."

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Delek US had a cash balance of $856.5 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $2,218.0 million, resulting in Net debt of $1,361.5 million. As of December 31, 2021, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") had $4.3 million of cash and $899.0 million of total long-term debt, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had approximately $852.2 million in cash and $1,319.0 million of long-term debt, or a $466.8 million Net debt position.

Consolidated Results

Net loss attributable to Delek in the fourth quarter 2021 was $(41.9) million compared to $(293.2) million net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Adjusted net loss was $(44.9) million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to Adjusted net loss of $(204.0) million in the fourth quarter 2020.

The $159.1 million improvement in the current quarter Adjusted net loss compared to the prior year quarter is primarily attributable to the following (all after-tax): $112.3 million favorable change attributable to improvements in refining operating results and contribution margins compared to the prior year quarter; a $36.2 million favorable net other inventory impact compared to the prior year quarter; a net unfavorable impact of $(3.9) million related to other inventory/commodity hedging gains/losses compared to the prior year quarter; and property and casualty and business interruption insurance recoveries that related to expenses and expenditures we incurred and as reimbursement for economic losses we experienced in prior quarters, totaling approximately $14.5 million[1]. See below for further discussion of operating results and contribution margin across our segments.

Refining Segment Results

Refining contribution margin increased to $32.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021 from $(82.0) million in the fourth quarter 2020, while Adjusted segment contribution margin was $36.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $(126.9) million in the fourth quarter 2020. The current period Adjusted refining contribution margin reflects $33.1 million of favorable other inventory impact and $(24.1) million additional inventory hedging losses compared to $(13.6) million and $(24.3) million, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2020. Other inventory impacts, excluding lower of cost or market/net realizable value ("LCM"), are outlined by refinery in the tables on page 14.

On a year-over-year basis, results increased primarily due to increased demand, attributable in part to low clean product inventories, and improving crack spreads. During the fourth quarter 2021, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of approximately 136.8% from prior-year levels. The refineries ability to capture the full crack spread increase was negatively impacted by higher RIN costs year over year and the continued burden of the RFS program on our small refineries.

Logistics Segment Results

The logistics segment contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2021 was $66.6 million compared to $62.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020, where Adjusted segment contribution margin was $66.8 million compared to $62.9 million in the prior year quarter. Higher utilization on assets supporting the refineries and West Texas Wholesale contributed to the improvement.

Retail Segment Results

For the fourth quarter 2021, contribution margin, on both a GAAP and Adjusted basis, was $15.3 million compared to $12.7 million and $13.0 million on a GAAP and Adjusted basis, respectively, in the prior-year period for the retail segment. Merchandise sales were approximately $75.5 million with an average retail margin of 33.6% in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to merchandise sales of approximately $75.9 million with an average retail margin of 30.1% in the prior-year period. Approximately 42.3 million retail fuel gallons were sold at an average margin of $0.30 per gallon in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 41.5 million retail fuel gallons sold at an average margin of $0.33 per gallon in the fourth quarter 2020. In the fourth quarter 2021, the average merchandise store count was 248 compared to 253 in the prior-year period. On a same-store-sales basis in the fourth quarter 2021, merchandise sales increased 0.7% and fuel gallons sold increased 3.0% compared to the prior-year period.

Corporate and Other Activity

Contribution margin from Corporate, Other and Eliminations was a loss of $36.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to a loss of $25.4 million in the prior-year period, where Adjusted contribution margin was a $35.4 million loss compared to a $24.7 million loss in the same quarter of 2020, where these amounts include inter-segment eliminations.

The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, currently flowing through the consolidated equity method investment line, is expected to ratably increase throughout the year. The 36-inch diameter pipeline, which is fully contracted with minimum volume commitments ("MVCs"), will originate in the Permian Basin and have destination points in the Houston market.

















1 See the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section on page 7 for further discussion.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results | Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Adjusting items - certain identified infrequently occurring items, non-cash items, and items that are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends;

Adjusted net income (loss) - calculated as net income attributable to Delek US adjusted for relevant Adjusting items recorded during the period;

Adjusted net income (loss) per share - calculated as Adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, as adjusted for any anti-dilutive instruments that may not be permitted for consideration in GAAP earnings per share calculations but that nonetheless favorably impact dilution;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income attributable to Delek adjusted to add back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization;

Adjusted EBITDA - calculated as EBITDA adjusted for the relevant identified Adjusting items in Adjusted net income (loss) that do not relate to interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation or amortization, and adjusted to include income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;

Adjusted segment contribution margin - calculated as Segment contribution margin adjusted for the identified Adjusting Items in Adjusted net income (loss) that impact Segment contribution margin;

Refining margin - calculated as the difference between total refining revenues and total cost of materials and other;

Adjusted refining margin - calculated as refining margin adjusted for the relevant identified Adjusting items in Adjusted net income (loss) that impact refining margin and that, where applicable, can be identified and/or are measured and recognized at the refinery level;

Refining margin per sales barrel - calculated as refining margin divided by our average refining sales in barrels per day (excluding purchased barrels) multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period;

Adjusted refining margin per sales barrel - calculated as adjusted refining margin divided by our average refining sales in barrels per day (excluding purchased barrels) multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period; and

Net debt - calculated as long-term debt including both current and non-current portions (the most comparable GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents as of a specific balance sheet date.

We believe these non-GAAP operational and financial measures are useful to investors, lenders, ratings agencies and analysts to assess our ongoing performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measure, they provide improved relevant comparability between periods, to peers or to market metrics through the inclusion of retroactive regulatory or other adjustments as if they had occurred in the prior periods they relate to, or through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying results and trends. "Net debt," also a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin or any of our other identified non-GAAP measures may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 856.5

$ 787.5 Accounts receivable, net

776.6

527.9 Inventories, net of inventory valuation reserves

1,176.1

727.7 Other current assets

126.0

256.4 Total current assets

2,935.2

2,299.5 Property, plant and equipment:







Property, plant and equipment

3,645.4

3,519.5 Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,338.1)

(1,152.3) Property, plant and equipment, net

2,307.3

2,367.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets

208.5

182.0 Goodwill

729.7

729.7 Other intangibles, net

102.7

107.8 Equity method investments

344.1

363.6 Other non-current assets

100.5

84.3 Total assets

$ 6,728.0

$ 6,134.1









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 1,695.3

$ 1,144.0 Current portion of long-term debt

92.2

33.4 Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements

487.5

129.2 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

53.9

50.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

797.8

546.4 Total current liabilities

3,126.7

1,903.2 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,125.8

2,315.0 Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements

—

224.9 Environmental liabilities, net of current portion

109.5

107.4 Asset retirement obligations

38.3

37.5 Deferred tax liabilities

196.4

255.5 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

152.0

131.8 Other non-current liabilities

31.8

33.7 Total non-current liabilities

2,653.8

3,105.8 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 91,772,080 shares and 91,356,868 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

0.9

0.9 Additional paid-in capital

1,206.5

1,185.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3.8)

(7.2) Treasury stock, 17,575,527 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(694.1)

(694.1) Retained earnings

318.2

522.0 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

119.8

118.4 Total stockholders' equity

947.5

1,125.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,728.0

$ 6,134.1

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net revenues

$ 3,108.0

$ 1,882.2

$ 10,648.2

$ 7,301.8 Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

2,868.2

1,776.9

9,739.6

6,841.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

138.9

113.7

497.2

462.0 Depreciation and amortization

61.2

81.6

239.6

241.6 Total cost of sales

3,068.3

1,972.2

10,476.4

7,544.8 Operating expenses related to retail and wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

23.5

24.1

98.4

97.8 General and administrative expenses

65.0

63.9

229.4

248.3 Depreciation and amortization

7.8

8.6

25.0

26.0 Impairment of goodwill

—

126.0

—

126.0 Other operating (income) expense, net

(45.9)

1.5

(50.6)

(13.1) Total operating costs and expenses

3,118.7

2,196.3

10,778.6

8,029.8 Operating loss

(10.7)

(314.1)

(130.4)

(728.0) Interest expense

36.7

31.0

137.2

129.0 Interest income

—

(0.2)

(0.5)

(3.3) Income from equity method investments

(3.8)

(1.7)

(18.3)

(30.3) Gain on sale of non-operating refinery

—

—

—

(56.8) Other expense (income), net

0.2

(0.1)

(15.8)

(3.5) Total non-operating expense, net

33.1

29.0

102.6

35.1 Loss before income tax benefit

(43.8)

(343.1)

(233.0)

(763.1) Income tax benefit

(10.2)

(58.1)

(62.5)

(192.7) Net loss

(33.6)

(285.0)

(170.5)

(570.4) Net income attributed to non-controlling interests

8.3

8.2

33.0

37.6 Net loss attributable to Delek

$ (41.9)

$ (293.2)

$ (203.5)

$ (608.0)

















Basic loss per share

$ (0.57)

$ (3.98)

$ (2.75)

$ (8.26) Diluted loss per share

$ (0.57)

$ (3.98)

$ (2.75)

$ (8.26)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

74,141,908

73,736,637

73,984,104

73,598,389 Diluted

74,141,908

73,736,637

73,984,104

73,598,389 Dividends declared per common share outstanding

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 0.93

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 161.2

$ 116.9

$ 371.4

$ (282.9) Cash flows from investing activities:













Net cash used in investing activities (35.2)

(28.3)

(178.4)

(191.3) Cash flows from financing activities:













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (100.1)

(109.0)

(124.0)

306.4 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 25.9

(20.4)

69.0

(167.8) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 830.6

807.9

787.5

955.3 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 856.5

$ 787.5

$ 856.5

$ 787.5

Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results:

Insurance Recoveries

During 2021, we received insurance recoveries related to the fire and freeze events that occurred during the first quarter 2021, and which unfavorably impacted our results during the first two quarters of 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we have recognized approximately $9.5 million ($7.4 million after-tax) of insurance recoveries related to property and casualty claims, of which $9.0 million related to replacement cost coverage on property losses and which helps offset corresponding capital expenditures. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we have recognized approximately $30.9 million ($23.9 million after-tax) of insurance recoveries related to property and casualty claims, $13.4 million of which related to replacement cost coverage on property losses and which helps offset corresponding capital expenditures, and the remaining $17.5 million of which relates to repairs and other operating expenses incurred in connection with our property and casualty damages. Neither property and damage repairs and expenses impacting operating expenses, nor related insurance recoveries, meet our requirements for Adjusting items in Adjusted net income or Adjusted EBITDA. We have additional property and casualty claims that are outstanding and still pending, and which are expected to be recognized in future quarters. The proceeds related to recovery of property and casualty related operating expenses have no economic impact on Adjusted net income or Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 because they are 100% offset by related expenses we incurred during that period.

Additionally, during the first half of 2021, the fire and freeze events caused us to experience operational disruptions that significantly affected our results. While we cannot know what our EBITDA would have been, we submitted business interruption insurance claims for covered economic losses based on our insurance policies. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, we have recognized $9.9 million ($7.7 million after-tax) of business interruption insurance recoveries, which were recorded in other operating income on the consolidated statement of income, and we have additional business interruption claims that are outstanding and still pending which are expected to be recognized in future quarters. Because business interruption losses are economic in nature rather than recognized, the related insurance recoveries are included as an Adjusting item in Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Segment Data (Unaudited)



















(In millions)























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales)

$ 2,753.2

$ 79.5

$ 207.1

$ 68.2

$ 3,108.0 Inter-segment fees and revenues

232.4

110.4

—

(342.8)

— Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

2,829.6

109.4

169.2

(240.0)

2,868.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

123.9

13.9

22.6

2.0

162.4 Segment contribution margin

32.1

66.6

15.3

(36.6)

77.4 Income (loss) from equity method investments

0.2

6.6

—

(3.0)



Segment contribution margin and income (loss) from equity method investments

$ 32.3

$ 73.2

$ 15.3

$ (39.6)



Depreciation and amortization

$ 49.7

$ 11.9

$ 3.1

$ 4.3

69.0 General and administrative expenses

















65.0 Other operating income, net

















(45.9) Operating loss

















$ (10.7) Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 39.6

$ 12.7

$ 1.9

$ 11.3

$ 65.5





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 1,341.4

$ 50.0

$ 160.0

$ 330.8

$ 1,882.2 Inter-segment fees and revenues

107.9

90.1

—

(198.0)

— Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

1,431.1

63.2

123.6

159.0

1,776.9 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

100.2

14.7

23.7

(0.8)

137.8 Segment contribution margin

(82.0)

62.2

12.7

(25.4)

(32.5) (Loss) income from equity method investments

(4.5)

5.7

—

0.5



Segment contribution margin and income (loss) from equity method investments

$ (86.5)

$ 67.9

$ 12.7

$ (24.9)



Depreciation and amortization

$ 66.0

$ 11.3

$ 4.1

$ 8.8

90.2 Impairment of goodwill

















126.0 General and administrative expenses

















63.9 Other operating loss, net

















1.5 Operating loss

















$ (314.1) Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 20.1

$ 8.5

$ 0.9

$ 2.1

$ 31.6

Delek US Holdings, Inc.



















Segment Data (Unaudited)



















(In millions)























Year Ended December 31, 2021



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 9,168.3

$ 282.1

$ 797.4

$ 400.4

$ 10,648.2 Inter-segment fees and revenues

787.7

418.8

—

(1,206.5)

— Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

9,439.5

384.4

635.6

(719.9)

9,739.6 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

434.1

60.8

89.8

10.9

595.6 Segment contribution margin

82.4

255.7

72.0

(97.1)

313.0 Income (loss) from equity method investments

0.7

24.6

—

(7.0)



Segment contribution margin and income (loss) from equity method investments

$ 83.1

$ 280.3

$ 72.0

$ (104.1)



Depreciation and amortization

$ 198.7

$ 42.8

$ 12.7

$ 10.4

264.6 General and administrative expenses

















229.4 Other operating income, net

















(50.6) Operating loss

















$ (130.4) Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 172.6

$ 27.3

$ 5.1

$ 22.1

$ 227.1





Year Ended December 31, 2020



Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Net revenues (excluding inter-segment fees and revenues)

$ 5,363.1

$ 183.6

$ 681.7

$ 1,073.4

$ 7,301.8 Inter-segment fees and revenues

454.6

379.8

—

(834.4)

— Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of materials and other

5,745.5

269.1

523.6

303.0

6,841.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

402.7

56.2

90.5

10.4

559.8 Segment contribution margin

(330.5)

238.1

67.6

(74.4)

(99.2) Income (loss) from equity method investments

52.0

22.6

—

(44.3)



Segment contribution margin and income (loss) from equity method investments

$ (278.5)

$ 260.7

$ 67.6

$ (118.7)



Depreciation and amortization

$ 198.3

$ 35.7

$ 13.2

$ 20.4

267.6 Impairment of goodwill

















126.0 General and administrative expenses

















248.3 Other operating income, net

















(13.1) Operating loss

















$ (728.0) Capital spending (excluding business combinations)

$ 201.0

$ 15.8

$ 9.1

$ 13.7

$ 239.6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, $ in millions (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported net income (loss) attributable to Delek

$ (41.9)

$ (293.2)

$ (203.5)

$ (608.0) Adjusting items (1)















Inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

5.9

(27.9)

(17.1)

22.4 Business interruption insurance recoveries

(7.7)

—

(7.7)

— COVID-related severance costs

—

3.0

—

6.5 El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related recoveries

3.0

—

5.9

— Unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(4.2)

(13.2)

5.1

(14.6) Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

—

6.5

(5.4)

5.4 Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

—

—

4.9

— Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that have or will impact net income

—

—

(7.7)

— Goodwill impairment expense

—

120.8

—

120.8 Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—

—

—

(43.3) Tax benefit from loss carryback provided by CARES Act

—

—

—

(16.8) Tax adjustment to reduce deferred tax asset valuation allowance resulting from Permian Gathering Assets Acquisition

—

—

—

(22.3) Total adjusting items (1)

(3.0)

89.2

(22.0)

58.1 Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (44.9)

$ (204.0)

$ (225.5)

$ (549.9)



















(1) All adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal income tax rate, as applicable. (2) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section on page 7.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income (Loss) per share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, $ in millions (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported diluted income (loss) per share

$ (0.57)

$ (3.98)

$ (2.75)

$ (8.26) Adjusting items, after tax (per share) (1) (2)















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

0.08

(0.38)

(0.23)

0.30 Business interruption insurance recoveries (3)

(0.10)

—

(0.10)

— COVID-related severance costs

—

0.04

—

0.09 El Dorado refinery fire net losses (recoveries)

0.04

—

0.08

— Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(0.06)

(0.18)

0.07

(0.20) Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

—

0.09

(0.07)

0.07 Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

—

—

0.07

— Goodwill impairment expense

—

1.64

—

1.64 Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—

—

—

(0.59) Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that have or will impact net income

—

—

(0.10)

— Tax benefit from loss carryback provided by CARES Act

—

—

—

(0.23) Tax adjustment to reduce deferred tax asset valuation allowance resulting from Permian Gathering Assets Acquisition

—

—

—

(0.30)

















Total adjusting items (1)

(0.04)

1.21

(0.28)

0.78 Adjusted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.61)

$ (2.77)

$ (3.03)

$ (7.48)



(1) The adjustments have been tax effected using the estimated marginal tax rate, as applicable. (2) For periods of Adjusted net loss, Adjustments (Adjusting Items) and Adjusted net loss per share are presented using basic weighted average shares outstanding. (3) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section on page 7.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, $ in millions (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Reported net (loss) income attributable to Delek

$ (41.9)

$ (293.2)

$ (203.5)

$ (608.0)

















Add:















Interest expense, net

36.7

30.8

136.7

125.7 Income tax expense (benefit)

(10.2)

(58.1)

(62.5)

(192.7) Depreciation and amortization

69.0

90.2

264.6

267.6 EBITDA

53.6

(230.3)

135.3

(407.4)

















Adjusting items















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

7.7

(36.4)

(22.3)

29.2 Business Interruption insurance recoveries (1)

(9.9)

—

(9.9)

— COVID-related severance costs

—

3.9

—

8.5 El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related insurance recoveries

4.0

—

7.8

— Unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(5.5)

(17.3)

6.7

(19.1) Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

—

8.3

(6.9)

6.9 Non-operating litigation accrual related to pre-Delek/Alon Merger shareholder action

—

—

6.5

— Goodwill impairment expense

—

126.0

—

126.0 Gain from sale of Bakersfield non-operating refinery

—

—

—

(56.8) Contract termination recoveries in excess of amounts that have or will impact EBITDA

—

—

(20.9)

— Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

8.3

8.2

33.0

37.6 Total Adjusting items

4.6

92.7

(6.0)

132.3 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 58.2

$ (137.6)

$ 129.3

$ (275.1)



















(1) See further discussion in the "Significant Transactions During the Quarter Impacting Results" section on page 7.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin:

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ 32.1

$ 66.6

$ 15.3

$ (36.6)

$ 77.4 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

6.3

0.2

—

1.2

7.7 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(6.0)

—

—

—

(6.0) Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

0.5

—

—

—

0.5 Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(5.5)

—

—

—

(5.5) El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related recoveries

4.0

—

—

—

4.0 Total Adjusting items

4.8

0.2

—

1.2

6.2 Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ 36.9

$ 66.8

$ 15.3

$ (35.4)

$ 83.6



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Segment Contribution Margin to Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin (continued):

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ (82.0)

$ 62.2

$ 12.7

$ (25.4)

(32.5) Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(36.4)

—

—

—

(36.4) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(19.6)

0.4

—

0.5

(18.7) Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

1.4

—

—

—

1.4 Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(18.2)

0.4

—

0.5

(17.3) COVID-related severance costs

1.4

0.3

0.3

0.2

2.2 Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

8.3

—

—

—

8.3 Total Adjusting items

(44.9)

0.7

0.3

0.7

(43.2) Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (126.9)

$ 62.9

$ 13.0

$ (24.7)

$ (75.7)





Year Ended December 31, 2021 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ 82.4

$ 255.7

$ 72.0

$ (97.1)

$ 313.0 Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

(23.6)

0.1

—

1.2

(22.3) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

6.7

(0.3)

—

—

6.4 Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

0.3

—

—

—

0.3 Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

7.0

(0.3)

—

—

6.7 El Dorado refinery fire losses, net of related recoveries

7.8

—

—

—

7.8 Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

(6.9)

—

—

—

(6.9) Total Adjusting items

(15.7)

(0.2)

—

1.2

(14.7) Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ 66.7

$ 255.5

$ 72.0

$ (95.9)

$ 298.3





Year Ended December 31, 2020 $ in millions (unaudited)

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Reported segment contribution margin

$ (330.5)

$ 238.1

$ 67.6

$ (74.4)

$ (99.2) Adjusting items



















Net inventory LCM valuation (benefit) loss

29.4

(0.1)

—

(0.1)

29.2 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(18.7)

0.1

—

(1.9)

(20.5) Unrealized RINs and other hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

1.4

—

—

—

1.4 Total unrealized hedging (gain) loss where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements

(17.3)

0.1

—

(1.9)

(19.1) COVID-related severance costs

3.7

0.5

0.7

0.4

5.3 Non-cash change in fair value of S&O Obligation associated with hedging activities

6.9

—

—

—

6.9 Total Adjusting items

22.7

0.5

0.7

(1.6)

22.3 Adjusted segment contribution margin

$ (307.8)

$ 238.6

$ 68.3

$ (76.0)

$ (76.9)



(1) See also "Other Items Impacting Contribution Margin and Adjusted Contribution Margin" below.

Other Significant Items Impacting Adjusted Contribution Margin:

In addition to the items that were reflected as adjustments for deriving our Adjusted segment contribution margin (as presented on pages 12 and 13), there were other items that were recognized during the periods that impacted our Segment contribution margins. The primary items are as follows:

Summary of Other Favorable (Unfavorable) Items Impacting Contribution Margin:



$ in millions (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Impact on Refining Segment Contribution Margin: Other Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) (1)















Refining

$ (24.1)

$ (24.3)

$ (49.5)

$ (86.8) Logistics

(0.2)

—

(1.7)

1.8 Corporate, Other and Eliminations

(1.7)

3.3

(1.3)

(23.0) Impact on Refining Segment Contribution Margin: Other Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)

$ (26.0)

$ (21.0)

$ (52.5)

$ (108.0)

















Total Impact on Refining Segment Contribution Margin: FIFO Other Inventory Impact and Other Items Impacting Refining Margin (2)















FIFO Other Inventory Impact

$ 33.1

$ (13.6)

$ 94.2

$ (133.8) Other Items

—

(4.1)

(12.3)

95.5 Total Impact on Refining Segment Contribution Margin: FIFO Other Inventory Impact and Other Items Impacting Refining Margin (2)

$ 33.1

$ (17.7)

$ 81.9

$ (38.3)

















Immaterial Cumulative Catch-Up Adjustment to Capitalize Operating Expenses in Refining Finished Goods Inventory















Tyler Refinery

$ —

$ —

$ 1.9

$ — El Dorado Refinery

—

—

5.7

— Big Spring Refinery

—

—

3.7

— Krotz Springs Refinery

—

$ —

2.7

— Total Impact on Refining Segment Contribution Margin: Cumulative Inventory Error Correction

$ —

$ —

$ 14.0

$ —



















(1) See further discussion in the "Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)'' on page 20. (2) See further discussion in the "Other Items Impacting Refining Margin" on page 18.

Refining Segment Selected Financial Information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Tyler, TX Refinery

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Days in period

92

92

365

366 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1)

58,527

74,152

71,016

74,075 Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

30,951

42,444

35,782

40,031 Diesel/Jet

23,606

29,935

27,553

29,220 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

1,823

2,114

1,957

2,794 Other

1,288

1,516

1,503

1,461 Total production

57,668

76,009

66,795

73,506 Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

56,301

68,388

65,205

67,868 Other feedstocks

1,822

7,876

1,971

6,112 Total throughput

58,123

76,264

67,176

73,980 Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 578.5

$ 377.3

$ 2,337.4

$ 1,432.2 Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

544.4

328.9

2,169.5

1,331.7 Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 34.1

$ 48.4

$ 167.9

$ 100.5 Per barrel of refined product sales:















Tyler refining margin (2)

$ 6.33

$ 7.08

$ 6.48

$ 3.71 Tyler adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 6.33

$ 1.99

$ 5.31

$ 4.78 Operating expenses (3)

$ 5.74

$ 3.75

$ 3.91

$ 3.45 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

95.1%

92.0%

90.8%

92.0% East Texas crude oil

4.9%

8.0%

9.0%

8.0% Other

—%

—%

0.2%

—% El Dorado, AR Refinery















Days in period

92

92

365

366 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1)

85,122

70,781

70,182

75,992 Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

43,834

34,364

32,004

35,480 Diesel

32,397

25,320

24,777

28,429 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

1,506

1,291

1,078

1,772 Asphalt

8,083

6,781

6,352

6,687 Other

820

753

646

789 Total production

86,640

68,509

64,857

73,157 Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

79,994

64,301

62,067

70,385 Other feedstocks

7,022

4,078

3,580

2,979 Total throughput

87,016

68,379

65,647

73,364 Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 733.1

$ 381.1

$ 2,387.7

$ 1,788.8 Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

706.3

410.2

$ 2,345.5

1,809.3 Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 26.8

$ (29.1)

$ 42.2

$ (20.5) Per barrel of refined product sales:















El Dorado refining margin (2)

$ 3.42

$ (4.47)

$ 1.65

$ (0.74) El Dorado adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 3.50

$ (4.63)

$ 1.68

$ (0.74) Operating expenses (3)

$ 3.67

$ 4.09

$ 3.81

$ 3.81 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

43.3%

63.2%

49.0%

52.3% Local Arkansas crude oil

14.7%

19.4%

18.5%

17.8% Other

42.0%

17.4%

32.5%

29.9%

Refining Segment Selected Financial Information (continued)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Big Spring, TX Refinery

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Days in period - based on date acquired

92

92

365

366 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1)

77,587

78,387

71,930

65,508 Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

40,112

40,702

35,640

32,340 Diesel/Jet

27,580

26,539

25,284

23,283 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

3,832

3,849

3,712

3,183 Asphalt

1,509

1,594

1,475

1,685 Other

1,369

1,383

1,404

1,119 Total production

74,402

74,067

67,515

61,610 Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

72,030

72,454

68,038

61,428 Other feedstocks

3,547

2,067

843

1,078 Total throughput

75,577

74,521

68,881

62,506 Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 767.2

$ 427.3

$ 2,561.3

$ 1,531.7 Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

712.0

427.8

2,375.3

1,497.2 Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 55.2

$ (0.5)

$ 186.0

$ 34.5 Per barrel of refined product sales:















Big Spring refining margin (2)

$ 7.73

$ (0.07)

$ 7.08

$ 1.44 Big Spring adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 7.97

$ (0.08)

$ 7.13

$ 1.47 Operating expenses (3)

$ 3.81

$ 3.95

$ 4.57

$ 4.33 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI crude oil

77.3%

58.9%

71.0%

67.0% WTS crude oil

22.7%

41.1%

29.0%

33.0% Krotz Springs, LA Refinery















Days in period - based on date acquired

92

92

365

366 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1)

86,422

36,219

65,992

61,302 Products manufactured (average barrels per day):















Gasoline

33,679

1,980

26,170

20,615 Diesel/Jet

28,250

5,455

21,387

20,422 Heavy oils

599

—

719

418 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs

6,595

1,647

5,170

2,223 Other

9,759

20,645

7,895

13,512 Total production

78,882

29,727

61,341

57,190 Throughput (average barrels per day):















Crude oil

70,525

23,665

55,321

53,875 Other feedstocks

7,392

9,222

5,912

4,126 Total throughput

77,917

32,887

61,233

58,001 Total refining revenue ( $ in millions)

$ 922.6

$ 267.5

$ 2,674.9

$ 1,266.6 Cost of materials and other ($ in millions)

870.3

279.5

2,550.2

1,296.3 Total refining margin ($ in millions) (2)

$ 52.3

$ (12.0)

$ 124.7

$ (29.7) Per barrel of refined product sales:















Krotz Springs refining margin (2)

$ 6.58

$ (3.61)

$ 5.18

$ (1.32) Krotz Springs adjusted refining margin (2)

$ 6.75

$ (3.80)

$ 5.24

$ (1.32) Operating expenses (3)

$ 3.47

$ 5.30

$ 4.20

$ 3.97 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period)















WTI Crude

64.7%

77.0%

65.3%

70.1% Gulf Coast Sweet Crude

35.3%

23.0%

34.3%

29.1% Other

—%

—%

0.4%

0.8%





(1) Includes inter-refinery sales and sales to other segments which are eliminated in consolidation. (2) See the calculations of Adjusted refining margin on the following page as well as Other Items Impacting Refining Margin discussed on page 18. (3) See the impact of the one-time cumulative inventory correction on operating expenses in the Other Items Impacting Contribution Margin discussed on page 14.

Reconciliation of Refining margin per barrel to Adjusted Refining margin per barrel (1)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Tyler (2)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 6.33

$ 7.08

$ 6.48

$ 3.71 Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

—

(5.09)

(1.17)

1.07 Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 6.33

$ 1.99

$ 5.31

$ 4.78 El Dorado (3)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 3.42

$ (4.47)

$ 1.65

$ (0.74) Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

0.08

(0.16)

0.03

— Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 3.50

$ (4.63)

$ 1.68

$ (0.74) Big Spring (4)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 7.73

$ (0.07)

$ 7.08

$ 1.44 Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

0.24

(0.01)

0.05

0.03 Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 7.97

$ (0.08)

$ 7.13

$ 1.47 Krotz Springs (5)















Reported refining margin, $ per barrel

$ 6.58

$ (3.61)

$ 5.18

$ (1.32) Adjusting items:















Net inventory LCM valuation loss (benefit)

0.17

(0.19)

0.06

— Adjusted refining margin $/bbl

$ 6.75

$ (3.80)

$ 5.24

$ (1.32)







(1) Adjusted refining margin per barrel is presented to provide a measure to evaluate performance excluding inventory valuation adjustments and other items at the individual refinery level. Delek US believes that the presentation of adjusted measures provides useful information to investors in assessing its results of operations at each refinery. Because adjusted refining margin per barrel may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, management evaluates other impacts to refining margin by refinery which may not represent adjustments, but which provide information useful for evaluating the results compared to current crack spreads and peers. See the 'Other Items Impacting Refining Margin' for further discussion. (2) Tyler adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:



Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately a nominal amount and $34.7 million of net valuation benefit in the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $30.3 million of net valuation benefit and $29.1 million of net valuation loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Note also that Tyler's refining margin per barrel and the adjusted refining margin per barrel for the three months ended December 31, 2020 both reflect the $(4.1) million margin impact of unfavorable fixed price crude cost transactions during the quarter, but exclude the offsetting realized hedging gains of approximately $4.1 million, and the Refining margin per barrel and the Adjusted refining margin per barrel for the year ended December 31, 2020 both reflect the $95.5 million benefit of favorable fixed price crude cost transactions during the quarter, but exclude the offsetting realized hedging losses of approximately $(95.5) million. Giving effect to the related hedging gains (losses), both the Refining margin per barrel and the Adjusted refining margin per barrel would have increased by $0.57 and for the three months and would have decreased by $(3.34) for the year ended December 31, 2020. See further discussion in the section "Other Items Impacting Refining Margin' on page 14. (3) El Dorado Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:



Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately a $0.6 of net valuation loss and $1.0 million of net valuation benefit in the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately a $0.7 net valuation loss and $0.1 million of net valuation benefit for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Note also that El Dorado's refining margin per barrel and the adjusted refining margin per barrel for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflect a RINs inventory true-up resulting from our annual compliance review totaling $(12.3) million which negatively impacted the related per barrel amount by $(0.48). See further discussion in the section "Other Items Impacting Refining Margin" on page 14. (4) Big Spring Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:



Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $1.7 million of net valuation loss and $0.1 million of net valuation benefit in the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $1.3 million and $0.7 million of net valuation loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (5) Krotz Springs Adjusted refining margins exclude the following items:



Net inventory LCM valuation loss/benefit - There was approximately $1.3 million of net valuation loss and $0.6 million of net valuation benefit in the fourth quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. There was approximately $1.5 million of net valuation loss and a nominal amount of net valuation benefit for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Other Items Impacting Adjusted Refining Margin:

In addition to the items that were reflected as adjustments for deriving our Adjusted refining margin, which then was used to calculate Adjusted refining margin per barrel presented on page 17, there were other items that were recognized during the periods that impacted our Refining margins at the refineries. The primary items are as follows:

Other Inventory Impact : "Other inventory impact" is primarily calculated by multiplying the number of barrels sold during the period by the difference between current period weighted average purchase cost per barrel and per barrel cost of materials and other for the period recognized on a FIFO basis. It assumes no beginning or ending inventory, so that the current period average purchase cost per barrel is a reasonable estimate of our market purchase cost for the current period, without giving effect to any build or draw on beginning inventory. These amounts are based on management estimates using a methodology including these assumptions, and are not intended to be a representation of results under LIFO. However, this analysis provides management with a means to compare hypothetical refining margins to current period average crack spreads, as well as provides a means to better compare our results to peers.

Summary of Other Favorable (Unfavorable) Items Impacting Refining Margin:



$ in millions



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Tyler















Significant impact of fixed price crude transactions (1)

$ —

$ (4.1)

$ —

$ 95.5



$ —

$ (4.1)

$ —

$ 95.5 El Dorado















Other inventory impact

$ 15.7

$ (13.5)

$ 64.4

$ (65.4) Impact of RINs inventory true-up (2)

—

—

(12.3)

—



$ 15.7

$ (13.5)

$ 52.1

$ (65.4) Big Spring















Other inventory impact

$ 16.4

$ 3.1

$ 42.0

$ (40.7)



$ 16.4

$ 3.1

$ 42.0

$ (40.7) Krotz Springs















Other inventory impact

$ 1.0

$ (3.2)

$ (12.2)

$ (27.7)



$ 1.0

$ (3.2)

$ (12.2)

$ (27.7)





(1) We routinely hedge our inventory positions based on segment-wide strategies, which are included in our refining segment contribution margin but are not necessarily specifically designated to specific refineries or identifiable trades. Because of the historic volatility in the crude market during 2020 and the fact that we transact the majority of our optimization transactions at Tyler, the Tyler margins were impacted by relatively large fixed price crude transaction loss during the three months ended December 31, 2020, resulting in a corresponding realized hedging gain of $4.1 million pre-tax for the three months ended December 31, 2020 that was recognized in the refining segment but outside the Tyler refining margins. On a year-to-date basis, the impact of these fixed price crude transactions on the Tyler refining margin was a benefit of $95.5 million, where the offsetting net hedging loss was recognized separately. (2) Represents a RINs inventory true-up resulting from our annual compliance review.

Logistics Segment Selected Information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Pipelines & Transportation: (average bpd)















Lion Pipeline System:















Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

80,145

66,521

65,335

74,179 Refined products pipelines

66,632

48,900

48,757

53,702 SALA Gathering System

15,660

13,308

14,460

13,466 East Texas Crude Logistics System

18,499

16,719

22,647

15,960 Permian Gathering Assets (3)

83,353

76,795

80,285

82,817 Plains Connection System

133,281

120,304

124,025

104,770

















Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)

55,755

73,584

68,497

71,182 West Texas wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,007

9,915

10,026

11,264 West Texas wholesale marketing margin per barrel

$ 3.97

$ 2.36

$ 3.72

$ 2.37 Big Spring wholesale marketing throughputs (average bpd)

83,385

84,219

78,370

76,345 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (2)

124,476

153,243

138,301

147,251





(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (2) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas terminals, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas terminals and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals. (3) Prior-year period throughputs for the Permian Gathering Assets are for the 180 days we owned the assets following the Permian Gathering Assets Acquisition effective March 31, 2020.

Retail Segment Selected Information

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Number of stores (end of period)

248

253

248

253 Average number of stores

248

253

248

253 Average number of fuel stores

243

248

243

248 Retail fuel sales (thousands of gallons)

42,303

41,453

166,959

176,924 Average retail gallons sold per average number of fuel stores (in thousands)

174

167

688

715 Average retail sales price per gallon sold

$ 3.11

$ 2.03

$ 2.88

$ 2.02 Retail fuel margin ($ per gallon) (1)

$ 0.30

$ 0.33

$ 0.34

$ 0.35 Merchandise sales (in millions)

$ 75.5

$ 75.9

$ 316.4

$ 323.8 Merchandise sales per average number of stores (in millions)

$ 0.3

$ 0.3

$ 1.3

$ 1.3 Merchandise margin %

33.6%

30.1%

33.2%

31.0%





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Same-Store Comparison (2)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Change in same-store fuel gallons sold

3.0%

(22.7)%

(5.3)%

(17.3)% Change in same-store merchandise sales

0.7%

2.2%

(1.8)%

6.2%





(1) Retail fuel margin represents gross margin on fuel sales in the retail segment, and is calculated as retail fuel sales revenue less retail fuel cost of sales. The retail fuel margin per gallon calculation is derived by dividing retail fuel margin by the total retail fuel gallons sold for the period. (2) Same-store comparisons include period-over-period changes in specified metrics for stores that were in service at both the beginning of the earliest period and the end of the most recent period used in the comparison.

Supplemental Information



















Schedule of Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses)











$ in millions (unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and

Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 17.9

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 17.9 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

6.0

—

—

—

6.0 Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

23.9

—

—

—

23.9 Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(42.0)

(0.2)

—

(1.7)

(43.9) Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (18.1)

$ (0.2)

$ —

$ (1.7)

$ (20.0)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ (4.8)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (4.8) Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

19.6

(0.4)

—

(0.5)

18.7 Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

14.8

(0.4)

—

(0.5)

13.9 Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(19.5)

—

—

3.3

(16.2) Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (4.7)

$ (0.4)

$ —

$ 2.8

$ (2.3)





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Inventory/Commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)



















Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 14.2

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 14.2 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

(6.7)

0.3

—

—

(6.4) Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

7.5

0.3

—

—

7.8 Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(63.7)

(1.7)

—

(1.3)

(66.7) Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (56.2)

$ (1.4)

$ —

$ (1.3)

$ (58.9)





Year Ended December 31, 2020 Inventory/Commodity Hedging Gains (Losses) Included in Segment Contribution Margin

Refining

Logistics

Retail

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

Consolidated Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is currently recognized in the financial statements

$ 2.2

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 2.2 Unrealized inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss) where the hedged item is not yet recognized in the financial statements (1)

18.7

(0.1)

—

1.9

20.5 Total inventory/commodity unrealized hedging gain (loss)

20.9

(0.1)

—

1.9

22.7 Total inventory/commodity realized hedging gain (loss)

(89.0)

1.8

—

(23.0)

(110.2) Total inventory/commodity hedging gain (loss)

$ (68.1)

$ 1.7

$ —

$ (21.1)

$ (87.5)



(1) Represents an Adjusted item in certain of our non-GAAP measures.

Supplemental Information (continued)















Schedule of Inter-refinery Sales, Refinery Sales to Other Segments, and Pricing Statistics Impacting our Refining Segment Selected Financial Information















$ in millions (unaudited)

































Inter-refinery Sales















Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in barrels per day)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Tyler refined product sales to other Delek refineries

954

2,598

1,636

2,010 El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek refineries

1,316

477

866

924 Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek refineries

3,801

830

1,502

1,356 Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek refineries

11

259

150

190

Refinery Sales to Other Segments















Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in barrels per day)

2021

2020

2021

2020

















Tyler refined product sales to other Delek segments

—

639

463

1,623 El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek segments

9

10

9

94 Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek segments

22,107

21,891

22,174

22,601 Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek segments

4,423

439

2,927

362

Pricing Statistics







Unaudited



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (average for the period presented)

2021

2020

2021

2020

















WTI — Cushing crude oil (per barrel)

$ 77.33

$ 42.63

$ 68.11

$ 39.89 WTI — Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 77.82

$ 43.07

$ 68.55

$ 40.02 WTS -- Midland crude oil (per barrel)

$ 76.86

$ 43.16

$ 68.29

$ 39.96 LLS (per barrel)

$ 78.38

$ 44.14

$ 69.60

$ 41.56 Brent crude oil (per barrel)

$ 79.65

$ 45.26

$ 70.96

$ 43.24

















U.S. Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 17.51

$ 7.83

$ 16.62

$ 8.18 U.S. Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 18.59

$ 8.08

$ 17.79

$ 8.70 U.S. Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1)

$ 12.14

$ 4.46

$ 10.41

$ 4.65

















U.S. Gulf Coast Unleaded Gasoline (per gallon)

$ 2.22

$ 1.17

$ 2.02

$ 1.09 Gulf Coast Ultra low sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 2.32

$ 1.24

$ 2.02

$ 1.19 U.S. Gulf Coast high sulfur diesel (per gallon)

$ 2.05

$ 1.13

$ 1.75

$ 1.06 Natural gas (per MMBTU)

$ 4.84

$ 2.76

$ 3.73

$ 2.13





(1) For our Tyler and El Dorado refineries, we compare our per barrel refining product margin to the Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (ultra low sulfur diesel). For our Big Spring refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel, and for our Krotz Springs refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread consisting of LLS crude oil, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). The Tyler refinery's crude oil input is primarily WTI Midland and East Texas, while the El Dorado refinery's crude input is primarily a combination of WTI Midland, local Arkansas and other domestic inland crude oil. The Big Spring refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of WTS and WTI Midland. The Krotz Springs refinery's crude oil input is primarily comprised of LLS and WTI Midland.

Other Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP $ in millions



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation of Refining Segment Gross Margin (Loss) to Refining Margin

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues

$ 2,985.6

$ 1,449.3

$ 9,956.0

$ 5,817.7 Cost of sales

3,003.2

1,597.3

10,072.3

6,346.5 Gross margin

(17.6)

(148.0)

(116.3)

(528.8) Add back (items included in cost of sales):















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

123.9

100.2

434.1

402.7 Depreciation and amortization

49.7

66.0

198.7

198.3 Refining margin

$ 156.0

$ 18.2

$ 516.5

$ 72.2

Calculation of Net Debt

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) Long-term debt - current portion

$ 92.2

$ 33.4 Long-term debt - non-current portion

2,125.8

2,315.0 Total long-term debt

2,218.0

2,348.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

856.5

787.5 Net debt - consolidated

1,361.5

1,560.9 Less: DKL net debt

894.7

988.0 Net debt, excluding DKL

$ 466.8

$ 572.9

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

