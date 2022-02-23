Edible Garden Greenthumb™ Agtech Solution Drives Sustainability Impact for Walmart Project Gigaton

BELVIDERE, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated's patented Agtech solution, Greenthumb™ helped drive Walmart's Project Gigaton goals in 2021, leading Edible Garden to be named a Project Gigaton "Giga Guru."

Project Gigaton is Walmart's initiative to remove emissions in the global value chain by 1 billion metric tons – a gigaton – by 2030.

Edible Garden's highlighted performance as a Project Gigaton "Giga Guru" included: recycling over 38 tons of cardboard, saving 21,000 gallons of gasoline and conserving over 500 barrels of oil while avoiding a total of 442 tons of CO2 in emissions.

Edible Garden CEO, Jim Kras, stated, "We embarked in partnership with Project Gigaton a couple of years ago to apply our ongoing effort as a sustainability leader in the Controlled Environment Agriculture space to this critically important initiative. Our continual innovation and the development of GreenThumb as a next generation sustainability technology, enabled us to accelerate our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach and goal to become carbon neutral by reducing waste while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies. We are seeing our efforts reduce CO2 emissions first-hand with a noteworthy contribution to Walmart's Project Gigaton as a Giga Guru."

The patented GreenThumb software application allows Edible Garden to reduce waste and spoilage, tightening the food chain while fulfilling customers' needs. Greenthumb is a tool that is used by Edible Garden's greenhouses and their partner farms to cut waste and build efficiencies into operations. "This is a full enterprise solution we've rolled out across our partnered greenhouses, where each greenhouse will cross reference each other," said Scott Prendergast, Chief Data Officer. "We continue to promote traceability, food safety, and reduction of food miles and this application optimizes all of these areas."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes every aspect of growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

