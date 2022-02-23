InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Admit Light into a Garage (FLA-2772)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and efficient way to let natural light into the garage while working without having to keep the door open to the outside," said an inventor, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., "so I invented the OVERHEAD IMPACT GLASS DOOR. My design enables you to enjoy or work in your garage space without the nuisance of wind blowing in or pesky insects and animals entering."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to admit light into a garage. In doing so, it increases visibility. It also prevents insects, rodents, debris or weather elements from entering. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be adapted for use on most garages.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-2772, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

