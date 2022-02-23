LUCKIE NAMES NEW LEADERSHIP: JOHN GARDNER SUCCEEDS TOM LUCKIE AS NEXT CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckie announced today that John Gardner is the new President & CEO of the 69-year-old agency. The announcement was made by Tom Luckie who remains Chairman of the Board.

John Gardner, president & CEO of Luckie (PRNewswire)

John Gardner is Named CEO of Luckie

Luckie is one of the oldest advertising agencies in Alabama and among the top privately held agencies in the Southeast. Luckie was founded by Robert E. Luckie Jr. in 1953. Robert (Bobby) E. Luckie III was also CEO from 1996 to 2009. Tom joined in 1977 and has served as CEO for 13 years.

Luckie acquired Gardner's digital agency, Integrative Logic, in 2011. Gardner has served as president of Luckie since 2013 and has increased top-line revenue 40% while growing the Atlanta office into a top 10 agency in the city and diversifying Luckie's client portfolio, with particular growth in healthcare.

"Our company has changed tremendously over the past eight years, moving from an agency dependent on traditional advertising to one heavily invested in creative innovation, data, analytics, and technology," said Tom Luckie. "John has been driving this change, enabling us to offer more sophisticated solutions for clients."

As chairman, Tom Luckie will continue providing leadership to the firm's executives and guidance on business development. He will also remain active in the Birmingham community through affiliations with United Way of Central Alabama, St. Vincent's Foundation, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation, and the Luckie Foundation.

Luckie has experienced steady growth over the last two years, despite a disruptive economy. In 2020-2021 the company earned top honors, winning Cannes Lions, One Show, Clios, Addy's, and Effies for client work. Luckie moved into a new office in downtown Birmingham this month and is currently expanding its Atlanta office.

"I am proud of what Luckie has achieved, and the impact we continue to make. Our best days are ahead," said Luckie. "You don't stay in business 60+ years without looking forward. So, while I'm mindful of the great leadership that came before me, I am confident John and our executive team are ready to embrace the future, while honoring our family legacy."

About: Luckie is a fiercely independent marketing solutions agency focused at the intersection of advanced analytics, breakthrough creative, and technical innovation. The agency works with top brands in healthcare, tourism, CPG, and financial services including Alabama Power, Protective Life, GlaxoSmithKline, Regions Bank, Little Debbie, and Panama City Beach.

SOURCE Luckie and Company