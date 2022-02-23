Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2022 Outlook

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and provided guidance for full year 2022.

"We ended the year on a strong note, growing contract sales by 7% sequentially in the fourth quarter to $406 million, exceeding 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic started," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "If the past two years have proven anything, it's that people appreciate their time with family and friends and want to go on vacations. As a company whose sole purpose is providing travelers great vacation experiences, we couldn't be in a better position. Despite the softness we experienced in January and early February due to Omicron, we expect 2022 full-year contract sales to be 13% higher than 2019 levels and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be 17% above 2019 levels, both at the midpoint of the guidance ranges, illustrating the recovery of the business and our synergy efforts."

Fourth Quarter 2021

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales increased 7% sequentially to $406 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $61 million , or $1.39 per fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $103 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $2.38 .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% on a sequential basis to $219 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company repurchased 463 thousand shares of its common stock for $74 million at an average price per share of $157.96 and paid a $23 million cash dividend in October, its first since the pandemic began.

The Company completed its second securitization of 2021, issuing $425 million of vacation ownership loan backed notes at an average weighted interest rate of 1.64% and a 98% gross advance rate.

Full Year 2021 and 2022 Outlook

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales totaled nearly $1.4 billion for full year 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $49 million , or $1.13 per fully diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $190 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $4.40 .

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $657 million for the full year 2021.

The Company ended 2021 with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, including $342 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $343 million and Adjusted free cash flow of $417 million .

The Company expects contract sales in 2022 to be between $1,675 and $1,775 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $860 to $920 million , a 35% increase at the midpoint.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 102% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and increased 8% sequentially as occupancies continued to improve. Sale of vacation ownership products was $364 million in the quarter, a 10% improvement over the third quarter of 2021, and rental revenue increased 13% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $205 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% on a sequential basis to $234 million, with segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding approximately 130 basis points compared to 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year and decreased 6% sequentially. Interval International active members declined 1% compared to the third quarter of 2021 to 1.3 million and Average revenue per member was largely unchanged on a sequential basis.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results were $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year as a result of higher salary and wages costs, higher bonus expense, higher legal spending, and a decrease in credits related to incentives under the CARES Act. On a sequential basis, Corporate and Other remained relatively unchanged.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity, including $342 million of cash and cash equivalents, $113 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $598 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

The Company had $4.5 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $219 million from year-end 2020. This debt included $2.6 billion of corporate debt and $1.9 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

The Company completed its second securitization of 2021, issuing $425 million of vacation ownership loan backed notes at an average weighted interest rate of 1.64% and a 98% gross advance rate. Of the $425 million in total proceeds from the transaction, approximately $107 million was used to repay all outstanding amounts previously drawn under its Warehouse Credit Facility, approximately $8 million was used to pay transaction expenses and fund required reserves, and the remaining proceeds are being used for general corporate purposes.

2022 Outlook (in millions)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company. The Company's 2022 guidance does not include any additional impact from the pandemic, potential new variants of COVID-19 or any actions taken in response to the pandemic that could have a material impact on demand for the Company's products and services.

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders $443 to $483

Net income attributable to common shareholders $317 to $347

Fully diluted EPS $6.52 to $7.14

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities $300 to $309





The Company is providing guidance as reflected in the chart below for the full year 2022:





Contract sales $1,675 to $1,775

Adjusted EBITDA $860 to $920

Adjusted pretax net income $585 to $645

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $424 to $469

Adjusted fully diluted EPS $8.72 to $9.65

Adjusted free cash flow $560 to $640



Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted pretax net income, Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, Adjusted development profit, Adjusted development profit margin, Adjusted free cash flow, and other adjusted financial measures, are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 nations, as well as provides management services to over 150 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about guidance for fiscal 2022, that are not historical facts. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services, volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, worker absenteeism, quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel and on consumer confidence; the impact of the availability and distribution of effective vaccines on the demand for travel and consumer confidence; the effectiveness of available vaccines against variants of the virus, including the Delta and Omicron variants; the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or as effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be discussed in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 4, 2021





TABLE OF CONTENTS





Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-1

Consolidated Statements of Income A-2

Revenues and Profit by Segment A-3

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-7

Adjusted EBITDA A-8

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Margin A-9

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA A-10

Consolidated Balance Sheets A-11

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-12

2022 Outlook



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted



and Adjusted EBITDA A-14

Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-15

Quarterly Operating Metrics A-16

Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-17



A-1





MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION





SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In millions, except VPG, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)







Quarter Ended





Fiscal Year Ended

Change

%



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Change

%

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



Key Measures























Total consolidated contract sales $ 406

$ 178

128%

$ 1,374

$ 654

110%

VPG $ 4,305

$ 3,826

13%

$ 4,356

$ 3,767

16%

Tours 89,495

44,161

103%

299,364

162,678

84%

Total active members (000's)(1) 1,296

1,518

(15%)

1,296

1,518

(15%)

Average revenue per member(1) $ 42.93

$ 36.62

17%

$ 179.48

$ 144.97

24%



























GAAP Measures























Revenues $ 1,100

$ 747

47%

$ 3,890

$ 2,886

35%

Income (loss) before income taxes























and noncontrolling interests $ 70

$ (24)

NM

$ 127

$ (340)

NM

Net income (loss) attributable to























common shareholders $ 61

$ (37)

NM

$ 49

$ (275)

NM

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.39

$ (0.88)

NM

$ 1.13

$ (6.65)

NM



























Non-GAAP Measures **























Adjusted EBITDA $ 219

$ 72

NM

$ 657

$ 235

NM

Adjusted pretax income (loss) $ 131

$ 5

NM

$ 296

$ (18)

NM

Adjusted net income (loss)























attributable to common shareholders $ 103

$ (3)

NM

$ 190

$ (19)

NM

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share -























diluted $ 2.38

$ (0.05)

NM

$ 4.40

$ (0.45)

NM





(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.



ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions)



Quarter Ended

Change

%

Fiscal Year Ended

Change

%

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Vacation Ownership $ 234

$ 73

NM

$ 699

$ 229

NM Exchange & Third-Party Management 31

28

14%

144

119

23% Segment Adjusted EBITDA** 265

101

NM

843

348

NM General and administrative (46)

(27)

(59%)

(186)

(118)

(58%) Consolidated Property Owners' Associations —

(2)

NM

—

5

NM Adjusted EBITDA** $ 219

$ 72

NM

$ 657

$ 235

NM























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NM - Not meaningful

A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 REVENUES













Sale of vacation ownership products $ 364

$ 137

$ 1,153

$ 546 Management and exchange 217

207

855

755 Rental 146

67

486

276 Financing 72

61

268

267 Cost reimbursements 301

275

1,128

1,042 TOTAL REVENUES 1,100

747

3,890

2,886 EXPENSES













Cost of vacation ownership products 72

40

250

150 Marketing and sales 178

89

617

386 Management and exchange 140

133

521

475 Rental 97

76

344

321 Financing 24

22

88

107 General and administrative 61

33

227

154 Depreciation and amortization 34

30

146

123 Litigation charges 2

2

10

6 Restructuring —

5

—

25 Royalty fee 28

23

106

95 Impairment (2)

2

3

100 Cost reimbursements 301

275

1,128

1,042 TOTAL EXPENSES 935

730

3,440

2,984 (Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net (24)

16

(51)

(26) Interest expense (36)

(38)

(164)

(150) Transaction and integration costs (35)

(19)

(110)

(66) Other —

—

2

— INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND













NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 70

(24)

127

(340) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (11)

(7)

(74)

84 NET INCOME (LOSS) 59

(31)

53

(256) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

(6)

(4)

(19) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON













SHAREHOLDERS $ 61

$ (37)

$ 49

$ (275)















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS













Basic $ 1.42

$ (0.88)

$ 1.15

$ (6.65) Diluted $ 1.39

$ (0.88)

$ 1.13

$ (6.65)















NOTE: Basic and diluted earnings or loss per share are calculated using whole dollars.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (In millions)



Reportable Segment

Corporate

and Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 364

$ —

$ —

$ 364 Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 53

1

—

54 Management fee revenues 41

8

(4)

45 Exchange and other services revenues 33

45

40

118 Management and exchange 127

54

36

217 Rental 138

8

—

146 Financing 72

—

—

72 Cost reimbursements(1) 320

9

(28)

301 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,021

$ 71

$ 8

$ 1,100















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 114

$ —

$ —

$ 114 Management and exchange(1) 63

22

(8)

77 Rental(1) 32

8

9

49 Financing 48

—

—

48 TOTAL PROFIT 257

30

1

288















OTHER













General and administrative —

—

(61)

(61) Depreciation and amortization (23)

(8)

(3)

(34) Litigation charges (2)

—

—

(2) Royalty fee (28)

—

—

(28) Impairment —

—

2

2 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 1

—

(25)

(24) Interest expense —

—

(36)

(36) Transaction and integration costs —

—

(35)

(35) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND













NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 205

22

(157)

70 Provision for income taxes —

—

(11)

(11) NET INCOME (LOSS) 205

22

(168)

59 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

2

2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 205

$ 22

$ (166)

$ 61

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the

relevant accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest ("VOI") owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products

less the Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now

refers to this financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised

term better depicts the financial results being presented.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (In millions)



Reportable Segment

Corporate

and Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 137

$ —

$ —

$ 137 Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 20

—

—

20 Management fee revenues 36

3

(8)

31 Exchange and other services revenues 33

48

75

156 Management and exchange 89

51

67

207 Rental 59

8

—

67 Financing 61

—

—

61 Cost reimbursements(1) 300

14

(39)

275 TOTAL REVENUES $ 646

$ 73

$ 28

$ 747















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 8

$ —

$ —

$ 8 Management and exchange(1) 58

22

(6)

74 Rental(1) (24)

5

10

(9) Financing 39

—

—

39 TOTAL PROFIT 81

27

4

112















OTHER













General and administrative —

—

(33)

(33) Depreciation and amortization (18)

(8)

(4)

(30) Litigation charges (2)

—

—

(2) Restructuring (4)

(1)

—

(5) Royalty fee (23)

—

—

(23) Impairment (2)

—

—

(2) Gains and other income, net —

3

13

16 Interest expense —

—

(38)

(38) Transaction and integration costs —

—

(19)

(19) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND













NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 32

21

(77)

(24) Provision for income taxes —

—

(7)

(7) NET INCOME (LOSS) 32

21

(84)

(31) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —

—

(6)

(6) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 32

$ 21

$ (90)

$ (37)

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the Cost

of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this financial

measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts the financial

results being presented.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (In millions)



Reportable Segment

Corporate

and Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 1,153

$ —

$ —

$ 1,153 Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 188

3

—

191 Management fee revenues 158

32

(19)

171 Exchange and other services revenues 124

198

171

493 Management and exchange 470

233

152

855 Rental 446

40

—

486 Financing 268

—

—

268 Cost reimbursements(1) 1,202

47

(121)

1,128 TOTAL REVENUES $ 3,539

$ 320

$ 31

$ 3,890















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 286

$ —

$ —

$ 286 Management and exchange(1) 270

102

(38)

334 Rental(1) 52

40

50

142 Financing 180

—

—

180 TOTAL PROFIT 788

142

12

942















OTHER













General and administrative —

—

(227)

(227) Depreciation and amortization (89)

(48)

(9)

(146) Litigation charges (9)

—

(1)

(10) Restructuring —

(1)

1

— Royalty fee (106)

—

—

(106) Impairment —

—

(3)

(3) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 1

—

(52)

(51) Interest expense —

—

(164)

(164) Transaction and integration costs (2)

—

(108)

(110) Other 2

—

—

2 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND













NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 585

93

(551)

127 Provision for income taxes —

—

(74)

(74) NET INCOME (LOSS) 585

93

(625)

53 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —

—

(4)

(4) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 585

$ 93

$ (629)

$ 49

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the

Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this

financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts

the financial results being presented.

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (In millions)



Reportable Segment

Corporate

and Other

Total

Vacation

Ownership

Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES













Sales of vacation ownership products $ 546

$ —

$ —

$ 546 Management and exchange(1)













Ancillary revenues 89

1

—

90 Management fee revenues 149

17

(22)

144 Exchange and other services revenues 118

193

210

521 Management and exchange 356

211

188

755 Rental 239

37

—

276 Financing 265

2

—

267 Cost reimbursements(1) 1,124

59

(141)

1,042 TOTAL REVENUES $ 2,530

$ 309

$ 47

$ 2,886















PROFIT













Development(2) $ 10

$ —

$ —

$ 10 Management and exchange(1) 220

89

(29)

280 Rental(1) (124)

26

53

(45) Financing 159

1

—

160 TOTAL PROFIT 265

116

24

405















OTHER













General and administrative —

—

(154)

(154) Depreciation and amortization (79)

(32)

(12)

(123) Litigation charges (6)

—

—

(6) Restructuring (15)

(4)

(6)

(25) Royalty fee (95)

—

—

(95) Impairment (8)

(92)

—

(100) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 12

(2)

(36)

(26) Interest expense —

—

(150)

(150) Transaction and integration costs (3)

—

(63)

(66) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND













NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 71

(14)

(397)

(340) Benefit from income taxes —

—

84

84 NET INCOME (LOSS) 71

(14)

(313)

(256) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) —

—

(19)

(19) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 71

$ (14)

$ (332)

$ (275)

















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, which represents the portion related to individual or third-party VOI owners. (2) The Company previously used the term Development margin to refer to revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products less the

Cost of vacation ownership products and marketing and sales costs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company now refers to this

financial measure as Development Profit. While the calculation remains unchanged, the Company believes the revised term better depicts

the financial results being presented.

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 61

$ (37)

$ 49

$ (275) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11

7

74

(84) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to













common shareholders 72

(30)

123

(359) Certain items:(1)













Litigation charges 2

2

10

6 Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net 24

(16)

51

26 Transaction and integration costs 35

19

110

66 Impairment charges (2)

2

3

100 Purchase accounting adjustments(2) 3

14

10

61 COVID-19 related adjustments —

13

(2)

77 Other(3) (3)

1

(9)

5 Adjusted pretax income (loss) ** 131

5

296

(18) Provision for income taxes (28)

(8)

(106)

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common













shareholders** $ 103

$ (3)

$ 190

$ (19) Diluted shares 43.6

41.3

43.3

41.3 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - Diluted ** $ 2.38

$ (0.05)

$ 4.40

$ (0.45)

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing

these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) See further details on A-8. (2) Includes certain items included in depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (3) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions)



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO













COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 61

$ (37)

$ 49

$ (275) Interest expense 36

38

164

150 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11

7

74

(84) Depreciation and amortization 34

30

146

123 EBITDA 142

38

433

(86) Share-based compensation 18

13

51

37 Certain items before income taxes:













Litigation charges 2

2

10

6 Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net













Dispositions —

—

—

(1) Hurricane business interruption insurance claims —

—

—

(4) Various tax related matters (1)

—

(7)

26 Redemption premium from debt repayment 19

—

55

— Foreign currency translation 4

(14)

—

11 Other 2

(2)

3

(6) Transaction and integration costs 35

19

110

66 Impairment charges (2)

2

3

100 Purchase accounting adjustments 3

—

10

4 COVID-19 related adjustments:













Sales reserve adjustment, net —

13

—

50 Accrual for health and welfare costs for furloughed













associates —

(5)

(2)

2 Restructuring —

5

—

25 Other(1) (3)

1

(9)

5 ADJUSTED EBITDA** $ 219

$ 72

$ 657

$ 235

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing

these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) 2021 amounts include eliminating the impact of consolidating property owners' associations.

A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions)



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020

December

31, 2021

December

31, 2020 Consolidated contract sales $ 406

$ 178

$ 1,374

$ 654 Less resales contract sales (7)

(3)

(26)

(12) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 399

175

1,348

642 Plus:













Settlement revenue 7

2

28

14 Resales revenue 4

1

12

7 Revenue recognition adjustments:













Reportability 7

10

(44)

58 Sales reserve (28)

(39)

(101)

(129) Other(1) (25)

(12)

(90)

(46) Sale of vacation ownership products 364

137

1,153

546 Less:













Cost of vacation ownership products (72)

(40)

(250)

(150) Marketing and sales (178)

(89)

(617)

(386) Development profit 114

8

286

10 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment (6)

(7)

32

(39) Other(2) 3

13

12

43 Adjusted development profit ** $ 111

$ 14

$ 330

$ 14 Development profit margin(3) 31.3%

5.9%

24.8%

1.8% Adjusted development profit margin(3) 31.1%

10.0%

27.6%

2.6%



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for

providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments

to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. (2) Primarily includes purchases price adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as well as a sales reserve

charge related to the COVID-19 pandemic and purchase accounting adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (3) Development profit margin represents Development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit

margin represents Adjusted development profit divided by Sale of vacation ownership products revenue after adjusting for revenue reportability

and other charges.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE













TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 205

$ 32

$ 585

$ 71 Depreciation and amortization 23

18

89

79 Share-based compensation expense 2

2

6

6 Certain items:













Litigation charges 2

2

9

6 Gains and other income, net:













Dispositions —

—

—

(6) Hurricane business interruption net insurance













proceeds —

—

—

(4) Foreign currency translation —

—

—

(1) Other (1)

—

(1)

(1) Transaction and integration costs —

—

2

3 Impairment charges —

2

—

8 Purchase price adjustments 3

—

10

3 COVID-19 related adjustments:













Sales reserve adjustment, net —

13

—

50 Restructuring —

4

—

15 Other —

—

(1)

— SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 234

$ 73

$ 699

$ 229



EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA



Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE













TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 22

$ 21

$ 93

$ (14) Depreciation and amortization 8

8

48

32 Share-based compensation expense 1

1

2

2 Certain items:













(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:













Dispositions —

—

—

5 Foreign currency translation —

(2)

—

— Other —

(1)

—

(3) Impairment charges —

—

—

92 Purchase price adjustments —

—

—

1 COVID-19 related adjustments:













Restructuring —

1

1

4 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA ** $ 31

$ 28

$ 144

$ 119

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing

these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS FISCAL YEAR-END 2021 AND 2020 (In millions, except share and per share data)



2021

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 342

$ 524 Restricted cash (including $139 and $68 from VIEs, respectively) 461

468 Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $11 from VIEs, respectively) 279

276 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,662 and $1,493 from VIEs,





respectively) 2,045

1,840 Inventory 719

759 Property and equipment, net 1,136

791 Goodwill 3,150

2,817 Intangibles, net 993

952 Other (including $76 and $54 from VIEs, respectively) 488

471 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,613

$ 8,898







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 265

$ 209 Advance deposits 160

147 Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $1 from VIEs, respectively) 345

349 Deferred revenue 453

488 Payroll and benefits liability 201

157 Deferred compensation liability 142

127 Securitized debt, net (including $1,877 and $1,604 from VIEs, respectively) 1,856

1,588 Debt, net 2,631

2,680 Other 224

197 Deferred taxes 350

274 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,627

6,216 Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or





outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,519,049 and





75,279,061 shares issued, respectively 1

1 Treasury stock — at cost; 33,235,671 and 34,184,813 shares, respectively (1,356)

(1,334) Additional paid-in capital 4,072

3,760 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16)

(48) Retained earnings 275

272 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,976

2,651 Noncontrolling interests 10

31 TOTAL EQUITY 2,986

2,682 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,613

$ 8,898



The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FISCAL YEARS 2021 AND 2020 (In millions)



2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income (loss) $ 53

$ (256) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangibles 146

123 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 56

22 Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve 101

150 Share-based compensation 51

36 Impairment charges 3

100 Gain on disposal of property and equipment, net —

(4) Deferred income taxes 34

(38) Net change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisition:





Accounts receivable —

21 Vacation ownership notes receivable originations (750)

(377) Vacation ownership notes receivable collections 686

620 Inventory 61

18 Other assets (46)

44 Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities 42

(146) Deferred revenue 88

59 Payroll and benefit liabilities 35

(29) Deferred compensation liability 22

17 Other liabilities 27

— Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations (168)

— Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory (98)

(61) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities 343

299 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (157)

— Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory) (47)

(41) Purchase of company owned life insurance (14)

(6) Dispositions, net 3

15 Other, net 2

— Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities (213)

(32)

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) FISCAL YEARS 2021 AND 2020 (In millions)



2021

2020 FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Borrowings from securitization transactions 957

690 Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions (868)

(960) Proceeds from debt 1,111

1,166 Repayments of debt (1,339)

(705) Purchase of convertible note hedges (100)

— Proceeds from issuance of warrants 70

— Payment of debt issuance costs (22)

(14) Finance lease payment (5)

(11) Repurchase of common stock (78)

(82) Payment of dividends (23)

(45) Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (20)

(16) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing





activities (317)

23 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2)

1 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (189)

291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 992

701 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 803

$ 992

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 317

$ 347 Provision for income taxes 126

136 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders 443

483 Certain items(1) 142

162 Adjusted pretax income ** 585

645 Provision for income taxes (161)

(176) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders ** $ 424

$ 469 Earnings per share - Diluted(2) $ 6.52

$ 7.14 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted ** (2) $ 8.72

$ 9.65 Diluted shares(2) 48.6

48.6



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about

our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs and $22 million of

anticipated purchase accounting adjustments. (2) Earnings per share - Diluted, Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted, and Diluted shares outlook includes the impact of

share repurchase activity only through February 18, 2022.

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK (In millions)



Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 317

$ 347 Interest expense 107

107 Provision for income taxes 126

136 Depreciation and amortization 127

127 Share-based compensation 41

41 Certain items(1) 142

162 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 860

$ 920



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for

additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures

and limitations on their use. (1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $140 million of anticipated transaction and integration

costs and $22 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments.

A-15

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions) (Unaudited)





Fiscal Year 2022

(low)

Fiscal Year 2022

(high) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$ 300

$ 309 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(75)

(85) Borrowings from securitization transactions

859

894 Repayment of debt related to securitizations

(684)

(699) Free cash flow **

400

419 Adjustments:







Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible







vacation ownership notes receivable(1)

82

128 Certain items(2)

92

108 Change in restricted cash

(14)

(15) Adjusted free cash flow **

$ 560

$ 640



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about

our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable

between the 2021 and 2022 year ends. (2) Certain items adjustment includes the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)



Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year



March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership





















Consolidated Contract Sales























2021

$ 226

$ 362

$ 380

$ 406

$ 1,374

2020

$ 306

$ 30

$ 140

$ 178

$ 654

2019

$ 354

$ 386

$ 390

$ 394

$ 1,524























VPG























2021

$ 4,644

$ 4,304

$ 4,300

$ 4,305

$ 4,356

2020

$ 3,680

$ 3,717

$ 3,904

$ 3,826

$ 3,767

2019

$ 3,350

$ 3,299

$ 3,461

$ 3,499

$ 3,403























Tours























2021

45,871

79,900

84,098

89,495

299,364

2020

79,131

6,216

33,170

44,161

162,678

2019

99,957

111,241

107,401

108,272

426,871























Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members (000's)(1) 2021

1,479

1,321

1,313

1,296

1,296

2020

1,636

1,571

1,536

1,518

1,518

2019

1,694

1,691

1,701

1,670

1,670























Average revenue per member(1) 2021

$ 47.13

$ 46.36

$ 42.95

$ 42.93

$ 179.48

2020

$ 41.37

$ 30.17

$ 36.76

$ 36.62

$ 144.97

2019

$ 46.24

$ 43.23

$ 40.89

$ 38.38

$ 168.73























(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by a double asterisk ("**") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Adjusted Net Income or Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted pretax income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted segment EBITDA, Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin, that exclude certain items in the quarters and fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate our comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit (Adjusted Sale of Vacation Ownership Products Net of Expenses) and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, includes corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as itemized on A-8, as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other vacation companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted free cash flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free cash flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

