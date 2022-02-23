NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY WILL CREATE 200 JOBS IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeton-based Davidson Logistics, LLC plans to expand its footprint in the St. Louis logistics field. In the process, the company will create as many as two hundred new jobs and hundreds of thousands of square feet of new and remodeled warehouse and office space. Davidson Logistics has already started remodeling a former pharmaceutical manufacturing complex into a new, state-of-the-art warehouse. The second phase of work, building a new regional logistics center, is planned within the next three years. The new facilities are all located in the city of Bridgeton.

This Friday (2/25), Davidson Logistics founder and CEO, Don Davidson, Jr. will announce the company's plans to spend more than $4 million on the first phase of the expansion. He will join Second District of Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner, along with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs at a press event to be held at 1 Corporate Woods Drive.

"Remodeling of the new facility will create more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space which our company needs to continue growing," said Davidson. The estimated cost for the project is between $4-$6 million with the number of new full-time jobs created by the facility expected to be one hundred or more. Salaries will range between $18-$20 per hour with benefits. Payroll impact for the new workers will total $3.6 million or more in the first year. Davidson noted that other jobs will also be created by suppliers to Davidson Logistics and the contractors working on the remodeling project, thus creating further financial benefits for the region.

"The logistics industry continues to be a growing part of our regional economy," said Davidson. "With so many large firms in the area and a good transportation network in place, St. Louis and Bridgeton are an ideal spot for us to expand."

Within the next two to three years, Davidson plans to start phase two of its expansion. This includes building a state-of-the-art logistics center next to the company's existing one-million square foot facility. The center is estimated to cost $30 to $40 million to complete. When finished, the new building will be close to 500,000 square feet in size and employ an estimated 100 to 150 new employees (joining the other three hundred workers at the existing Bridgeton location).

Davidson Logistics specializes in the aerospace industry and counts as one of its largest customers, Boeing, which has numerous manufacturing plants and offices in metro St. Louis. Other customers include General Electric, General Motors, and numerous other companies.

"Davidson Logistics continues to invest and successfully grow a local business that supports our national defense in an essential way. I am confident this expansion will strengthen our region and bolster Missouri families as we all work to come out of the pandemic stronger than before," said Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO).

Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs commended the company for its willingness to invest in the region. "Davidson Logistics continues expanding its services in Bridgeton and the surrounding area," said Briggs. "With that expansion is the development of hundreds of new jobs, directly and indirectly. This will help the region attract and retain workers in our community."

About Davidson Logistics, LLC: The company has more than 41 years of operation in the area, starting out with just two trucks and drivers. The company currently has more than four hundred employees and one hundred vehicles, along with a modern, one-million square foot warehouse completed three years ago in Bridgeton. Services provided by the company have expanded beyond just transporting and storing freight for its customers. The company also assembles parts and coordinates deliveries around the world using various transportation venues.

