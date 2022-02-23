THE PET COLLECTIVE STREAMING CHANNEL LAUNCHES ON IMDb TV

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Collective, the digital video property for pet enthusiasts owned and operated by TMB, today announced its latest streaming TV partnership with IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service. The pet-focused channel, which receives more than five million monthly viewership hours across multiple platforms, is live on IMDb TV starting today.

The Pet Collective features a fun and exciting programming lineup that's sure to scratch every pet lover's itch for entertaining and informative pet content. Streaming 24/7 with regular specials and marathons, like the upcoming Puppython for National Puppy Day in March, The Pet Collective has entertainment, pet-ucation, the newest trends and products in the pet world, and as many puppies, kittens, and other cute critters as you can handle.

"Pets are a global obsession, and The Pet Collective brings that enthusiasm to the streaming TV dial like no other property in the world," said Jill Goldfarb, SVP of Streaming TV at TMB. "Our streaming TV channels continue to grow at an incredible rate, and to be able to expand our distribution even further and reach millions more with IMDb TV is extremely exciting."

Popular series on The Pet Collective include:

Show Us Your Pets : Behind every famous celebrity is an even more famous pet! We're here to meet the posh pets who bring celebs from Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to Tori Kelly to Iain Armitage to their knees.

Pet Obsessed : Featuring ridiculous viral videos, digital shorts, and tons of fluff, these are the internet's most outrageous and outspoken pets.

Best Pets of the Month : A collection of the best pet videos from the past month, all in one half-hour episode!

Animals Unscripted : These animals have personality and aren't afraid to show it. Get ready for the most untamed critters in the wild kingdom.

That's My Pet: A fun and informative series that explores different pets and breeds and what makes each of them unique.

About The Pet Collective: For the whole-heartedly pet obsessed, The Pet Collective exists to bring joy to pets and pet parents with the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's, and more. The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers of all kinds across the world's top streaming TV platforms—including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, XUMO, and now IMDb TV—and engages more than 45 million fans across social media. Learn more at http://www.thepetcollective.com.

About IMDb TV: IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.

Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious Originals, including Judy Justice , Luke Bryan : My Dirt Road Diary, Leverage: Redemption , Alex Rider , Moment of Truth, and UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers , and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres, including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, and horror.

Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.

Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and as a free Channel within Prime Video, across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the "Your Apps & Channels" row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say "Alexa, go to IMDb TV." IMDb TV is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), Comcast's Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD, and other Android TV devices. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtv and follow @IMDbTV.

