Stayntouch Launches European Headquarters in Amsterdam, Expands Regional Operations to Continue Global Growth

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced the opening of a new European headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands to accommodate its growing European and United Kingdom customer base and support rapidly accelerating growth across the region.

Approximately one-third of Stayntouch's hotel customers are located in Europe and the UK, including flagship clients such as Zoku and Conscious Hotels in the Netherlands, First Hotels in the Nordics, and Okko Hotels in France.

The new office opening represents a significant expansion of Stayntouch's resources and personnel into the European and UK market, including localized service and support and expanded sales operations.

Tom Underwood , CEO of Stayntouch said, "We are very excited to be expanding our footprint in Europe, as well as our ability to deliver guest-centric technology backed by world-class service and support. Our new European Headquarters in Amsterdam will provide a strong base to facilitate growth across Europe and the UK, while enhancing our ability to provide expert support to our customer base, and deliver a leading, powerful and intuitive PMS solution to hotels across Europe and the UK. We look forward to continuing to update the market on our aggressive global growth strategy."

Hotels across Europe and the UK can rely on Stayntouch's powerful, flexible and easy-to-use cloud PMS, and will benefit from increased resources and customer support. Customers will benefit from a cloud-native PMS built for multinational operations. Stayntouch PMS complies with all significant data privacy laws, and is fiscally compliant in more than 30 different countries across the continent, including the UK, Netherlands, Germany and across Scandinavia.

Stayntouch will be exhibiting and showcasing its cloud-native PMS and guest-facing solutions at this year's Independent Hotel Show on March 16-17, at RAI in Amsterdam. Book a meeting with the Stayntouch team .

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

